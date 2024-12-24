Dave Portnoy Donates $60K to Save Pizza Shop from Closing on Christmas

A struggling pizza shop in Baltimore, Maryland, got a huge surprise just in time for Christmas from the founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy.

Tiny Brick Oven will be able to stay open after Portnoy agreed to donate $60,000 to the business, Fox 45 reported on Tuesday.

The business had planned to close permanently on Christmas Day, and Director of Operations Will Fagg asked fans for help one last time in a video posted on December 1.

“I thank you for everything. This is Will signing out from Tiny Brick Oven,” he said:

please go to www.tinybrickoven.com/support so we don't have to close permanently ! Posted by Will Fagg Rn on Sunday, December 1, 2024

Video footage shows Portnoy with Fagg who was excited to meet him. Fagg explains to him that the business was shutting down because “The thing is our politicians gave this market down here their liquor license but they won’t give us ours.”

When Portnoy tried a reheated pizza from the shop, he said it was “very good,” adding, “there’s no way this place should be going out of business, none.” He then found out how much the business needed to stay open and agreed to give Fagg $60,000.

“Oh my gosh, man. This is unbelievable. I’m gonna cry, man, I’m gonna cry,” Fagg told Portnoy, adding his neighbors were desperate for his business to stay open:

Tiny Brick Oven also has a pay-it-forward program to help people in need, according to a GoFundMe page.

“Whether it’s a struggling family, a hardworking nurse, or a neighbor facing tough times, your donation delivers more than a meal—it delivers hope, warmth, and the spirit of the season,” the page reads.