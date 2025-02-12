Report: Pro-Migration Lobbyists Plan to Surround, Submerge Donald Trump

A coordinated alliance of lobbyists are submerging President Donald Trump and selected GOP politicians under many close friends and allies who are urging them to import more low-wage and submissive migrants for jobs that would otherwise go to Americans who can vote in future elections, according to Business Insider.

On February 10, BusinessInsider.com described the “Make America Wealthy Again” [MAWA] lobbying campaign:

“Trump as a businessman understands that if he doesn’t have 200 [H-2A visa worker] guys cutting the grass at his golf courses, then they don’t look right, and people won’t want to play golf there,” says Cristina Antelo, the founding principal at Ferox Strategies, a lobbying firm that counts the National Retail Federation, Walmart, and the tobacco giant Reynolds America among its clients. “There’s a way to get to Trump and make him realize that. How many businesses does he need to hear from before he’s like, ‘Crap, I really am going to paralyze the entire US labor market if I do this’?” The MAWA plan is to apply pressure on business allies in Trump’s inner circle, rather than on the president directly, and to steer clear of Stephen Miller, the administration’s most outspoken anti-immigration hard-liner. “Stephen Miller won’t ever be convinced. Forget that,” says a lobbyist from a prominent trade association. “But Trump can be convinced not to screw over fellow businesspeople. Miller isn’t the only dude who has Trump’s ear.”

The campaign is called “Make America Wealthy Again,” said Business Insider, because it is”designed to appeal to Trump and his business-minded allies.”

The headline is “Make America Wealthy Again: Inside corporate America’s ‘quiet’ campaign to change Trump’s mind on mass deportations.”

The drive is also submerging congressional legislators under pro-migration voices and advocates, according to the article:

In addition, lobbyists have already begun reaching out to members of Congress and their staffs — both on Capitol Hill and in their districts back home — via phone, Zoom, and in-person meetings. Several lobbyists describe a campaign of “shock and awe,” one that will seek to apply “1,000 points of pressure” to GOP members of Congress who understand that immigrants are willing to take low-paying, high-risk jobs that are shunned by most Americans. Among those being targeted is Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania, who chairs the House Agriculture Committee.

The campaign is a direct threat to Trump’s delicate coalition of businesses and employees, investors and families. A power grab by one faction may break the coalition — just as President Joe Biden’s presidency was quietly wrecked by his powerful alliance of pro-migration West Coast investors.

The same pro-migration skew crashed the career and retirement plans of Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. It also smashed the career of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the United Kingdom. In the United States, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) twice lost the Majority Leader post because of his support for migration in 2014 and 2024.

Outside Washington, a vast number of ordinary employees and family voters are increasingly opposed to illegal migration, and they carried Trump to victory — will help elect his successor in 2028.

Moreover, many of the high-turnout voters needed in the off-year elections are increasingly opposed to the legalized inflow of white-collar Indian migrants via the H-1B and other visa programs.

The H-1B program keeps roughly 730,000 foreign graduates in a wide variety of starter and experienced jobs throughout the Fortune 500. Without the H-1B program, those jobs would supercharge another generation of expert, outspoken, and innovative Americans in the leading edge of the U.S. economy.

Overall, at least 1.6 million foreign graduates hold white-collar jobs via a variety of uncapped visa programs, such as the J-1, L-1, OPT, E-2, H4EAD, TN, and the H-1B program.

Most of the visa workers graduate from low-grade universities, and many are chosen by lottery, so exploding the lobbyists’ claim that they are “highly skilled.” They cannot work as professionals because many are hired by foreign-born managers and all know they can be fired and sent home if they disagree with top managers. Many white-collar illegal migrants also hide in the growing workforce of migrant subcontractors.

The result is a growing cascade of high-tech failures and disappointments in American companies and research centers.

Those counterproductive programs have pushed millions of American college graduates out of good careers in technology, healthcare, management, and many other professions, and have crippled the innovation and flexibility of the U.S. tech sector. Other countries that also have tried to solve structural problems by importing migrants — Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom — have also quickly fallen behind.

In contrast, young Chinese scientists and their companies have quickly earned leading roles in manufacturing technology, artificial intelligence, the auto sector, 5g communications gear, and drug development.

The “MAWA” phrase is an elitist version of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Trump’s campaign slogan is only half of what Americans heard — yet many voters also heard him say “Make Americans Great Again” — not just America.

If Trump resists pro-migration pressure from his friends, deputies, and donors, he may create a great America for Americans when a “tight labor” economy forces CEOs and investors to grow productivity, raise wages, risk more trade, and tolerate more innovation, as Blackrock CEO Larry Fink argues.

But Trump is already zig-zagging under lobbying pressure from people such as Elon Musk.

On December 28, for example, Musk slammed voters who oppose his use of the H-1B program to outsource U.S. jobs to India, saying: “Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

On Sunday, February 9, for example, Trump again touted a misleading article that defended the H-1B visa program which has been used since 1990 to push millions of American graduates — and their families — out of good careers.

The Wall Street Journal article echoed Mayorkas as claimed “U.S. companies find it crucial … And [because] one way to reduce illegal immigration is to allow more legal pathways to meet the needs of the U.S. economy.”

Trump has yet to issue a formal policy statement on the increasingly unpopular inflow of white-collar visa workers.

But he may be forced to show his cards this week when he meets with India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who is expected to demand more Indian immigration in exchange for U.S. exports to India.