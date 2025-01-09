Trump Touts Pro-Migration Article Amid Voter Blowback on White-Collar Migrants

President Donald Trump touted a pro-H-1B migration article on his TruthSocial account, despite the widening alarm from his pro-American voters that he will need in 2026.

Trump’s touted article was posted in many media outlets and said that H-1B white-collar migration is good for America’s investors, businesses, and big government:

This past weekend, President-elect Trump announced his support for expanding immigrant worker visas. He told the New York Post: “I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them.” … It is clear that hardworking and entrepreneurial immigrants in combination with good old Yankee ingenuity is one of the greatest comparative advantages the United States has over nearly every other nation in the world — especially Communist China. I can’t think of a better way to make America great again.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113795266567402541

However, Trump’s voters back him because they want to make Americans — not just America — great again.

Many fear that his support for more white-collar H-1B migration will push American graduates out of jobs, careers, innovation, and management of the nation’s technology companies. For example, WatersofBabylon, a Twitter account run by an American manager with a household-name company in Silicon Valley, wrote on January 8:

A recent VP promotion went to a guy everyone I know considered to be mediocre. But he was Indian, and his boss was Indian, and so the [Indian] mafia worked in his favor. I can remember one American getting a VP promotion under an Indian boss in my many years at this company, but only one. The only time I see Americans get promoted is when they work for one of the few American bosses left. This is how they take over the company.

Another national problem is that H-1B migrants damage innovation because they cannot act as dispassionate, outspoken, and productive U.S.-style professionals. They are passive because their hopes to win the deferred bonus of green cards depend on support from their Indian bosses and Indian colleagues. The submissive green card workforce cripples U.S. innovation and spurs many product failures at Theranos, Twitter, and other companies.

The growing Indian role in the U.S. technology sector also ensures that former H-1B workers are being promoted by company boards into CEO jobs, where they steer U.S. investment and jobs back to their home country rather than into the United States.

For example, Microsoft Corp’s Indian-born CEO is Satya Nadella. He is a former H-1B worker who is now promising India’s Prime Minister to train “10 million Indians in AI skills” over the next five years while also firing U.S. professionals.

In January, Google’s Indian-born CEO and former H-1B migrant, Sundar Pichai, promised more investment in India. “He pushed us to continue making in India, designing in India. We are proud to now make our Pixel phones manufactured in India,” Pichai told an Indian media outlet, according to the Times of India.

The Indian government is also pressuring U.S. CEOs to support the H-1B program as a price of being allowed into the Indian consumer market.

Many Indians proudly boast of their H-1B takeover of American businesses:

Also, a far greater number of migrant Indian and Chinese graduates have already used the H-1B program to take U.S. technology jobs back to their home countries, ensuring massive layoffs among U.S. graduates.

A rush of recent polls show that Americans expect Trump to establish a pro-American immigration policy, and show that pluralities of Republicans want less legal migration and less white-collar H-1B migration. For example, a January 8 poll by YouGov showed that 27 percent of Americans want the H-1B program to be reduced or eliminated, while only 17 percent want it increased. Among Republicans, 40 percent want to cut or eliminate the program, while only 12 percent want it to be expanded.

The poll also showed that 24 percent of Democrats and 24 percent of people who earn more than $100,000 want the program to be expanded.

If those pro-American, pro-Trump voters do not turn out in 2026 and 2028, Trump’s second term and post-retirement plans will be dominated by Democrats.

The pro-migration article touted by Trump was written by a long-standing advocate for more H-1B visas, Stephen Moore. In a 2019 article, Moore wrote:

The H1B process is cumbersome and expensive for employers, and they wouldn’t spend the money on the program if they were not desperate for these talented newcomers. In the last decade or so, the processing time and costs have nearly doubled to get an H1B immigrant admitted to these shores. This is a drain on the economy and reduces American competitiveness.

“We should dramatically increase the number of [tech worker] visas,” Moore told the Larry Kudlow radio show in December during a debate with Breitbart News’ editor, Alex Marlow.

Moore’s new article was widely published even though it was filled with numerous misleading statements.

The H-1B program is not named the “H1B” program. Many of the H-1B migrants are paid less than Americans, most legally defined as low-skilled or mid-skilled, and many apply for green cards with inflated claims of professional success, Moreover, U.S. firms do not have to first search for qualified Americans, the visa workers are often used to replace Americans, and the resident population is at least 500,000.

GOP politicians increasingly recognize the harm caused by the H-1B program. “You see qualified Americans being denied a lot of these [technology] jobs because a company can go out and hire cheaper labor from a foreign country,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) told “Fox News Sunday.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on January 7 that he will replace outgoing Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) with someone who is tough on “not just illegal immigration … Making sure that these visa programs aren’t being used to undermine American workers.”

Even Elon Musk — and many Democrats — agree that the H-1B program needs reform. “I am referring to bringing in via legal immigration the top ~0.1 percent of engineering talent as being essential for America to keep winning,” Musk tweeted.

In 2020, Trump’s deputies established many centrist reforms, but they were blocked by President Joe Biden’s deputies. For example, Trump’s reforms required that new H-1Bs be given to companies that offer the highest salaries. That plan would have blocked the business of importing low-skill Indians for career-starting jobs, and so would have helped the next generation of Americans to begin good careers in the tech sector.

Trump’s likely voters are also pushing back against him, so threatening his chance of winning the 2026 mid-term races. The pushback, however, also helps Trump by giving him more excuses to resist investor demands.

https://truthsocial.com/users/johnnymack1776/statuses/113795316851148530. [This tweet shows pushback against Trump]

Stephen Moore is an unlikely ally of Trump. For example, he strongly supports corporate migration and is a long-standing opponent of tariffs. “I’m a free-trade guy,” he said in a December 2025 interview.

Moore cites Steve Case, a long-standing investor and advocate for more white-collar H-1B migrants. In a 2023 article, Case even endorsed a scheme that advertised jobs for fired H-1B migrants, but not for the huge number of American graduates who have been forced out of the tech sector. The scheme was shut down after a pro-American group filed anti-discrimination lawsuits.

Case is also an investor in start-ups, and the H-1B program provides a huge government-delivered supply of foreign workers who will work for long hours and low pay in the hope of getting green cards and citizenship. That government subsidy provides a two-sided gain for start-up investors because it also means they no longer have to recruit young Americans by offering them share equity in start-ups.

For example, Trump’s nominee to run the Department of the Interior, Doug Burgum, helped take over Great Plains Software with funding from friends and family in North Dakota. Collectively, the North Dakotans scored big with a massive 1997 opening on Wall Street. Since then, the company has been taken over by Microsoft and staffed by H-1Bs, leaving fewer opportunities for young Dakotans. Burgum moved to Microsoft but was replaced in 2007 by Nadella, a former H-1B worker.

Moore also cited the “nonpartisan American Immigration Council.” The group is run by immigration lawyers and strenuously opposes Trump’s efforts to reduce the inflow of illegal migrants.

Moore also touted a 2024 report by the Congressional Budget Office that claimed migrants would help reduce “the deficit by nearly $1 trillion over the period 2024-2034.” But that report also admitted that migrants help to expand government, while also reducing Americans’ wages and wealth-generating productivity.