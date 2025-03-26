Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Press Conference on Tariffs

President Donald Trump holds a press conference to discuss his latest round of tariffs on Wednesday, March 26.
India announced Tuesday that it was considering cutting $23 billion worth of tariffs against the United States because of President Trump’s reciprocal tariff plan.
The president’s plan to charge tariffs on countries that already have tariffs on U.S. goods has spurred a boom of investment in the United States in an effort by foreign countries.
