Report: Mississippi’s ‘MOGE’ to Reveal $400 Million in Government Waste

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White (R) is reportedly going to release on Monday information his office found about a mountain of financial waste.

White told Fox News he and his team have been working on the project for a few years, the outlet reported on Monday.

He said the work President Donald Trump and the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to uncover government fraud and waste has been an encouragement to his office.

“So people are starting to look closely at what we’ve uncovered. In our time in the state auditor’s office, my team and I have uncovered about $400 million worth of waste,” he stated, adding the information will be available in an 800-page report.

In a video interview with Fox, White said officials digging into government programs related to social issues in his state have found that lots of money is allotted to programs meant to serve the poorer citizens. However, he said those funds “end up getting wasted”:

That’s the biggest. I think that’s the biggest example that you would find in a state like Mississippi. One out of every five Mississippians is still below the poverty line. And so we get a ton of money from the federal government and the state government spends a ton of money on programs for the poor. For example, we did a big investigation into how Mississippi spends welfare money down here, and we found millions and millions of dollars of misspent money. So, for example, dollars going to community gardens that were never built. Dollars going to a nonprofit that said they were going to use that money to help the poor and then the money bought cars for the executives of the nonprofit, or paid for speeding tickets for the executives of the nonprofit. We find dollars that are supposed to be going to poor folks going to pay for sponsorship for beauty pageants here in Mississippi. Just the craziest stuff you can possibly imagine.

In 2020, White wrote in a social media post that he was asked why he tries to “ruffle” feathers when he is merely doing his job.

“Staff and I are just telling the truth about how your $ is spent (and we document & prove everything). If the truth ruffles feathers, so be it. Maybe MS was overdue for some feather ruffling,” he wrote:

As his office continues its work, White told Fox, “We’ve jokingly started calling ourselves MOGE, the Mississippi Office of Government Efficiency, like Elon Musk’s DOGE.”

He added, “We approach our work with the same attention to every penny as DOGE, and I’m happy to be Mississippi’s Musk.”

On Saturday, Breitbart News reported that DOGE has so far saved U.S. taxpayers about $150 billion.