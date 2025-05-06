Watch: DHS Chief Kristi Noem Negotiates Hearing with GOP, Angry Democrats

Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem will face down angry Democrats at a hearing on the agency’s budget for the 12 months after October 2025.

The hearing is at the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security where seven Republicans and four Democrats will spar over U.S. immigration policy.

Noem will describe spending plans, and Democrats will argue that President Donald Trump’s pro-American policies are not supported by prior years’ budgets.

Some Republicans, however, including Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) and Rep. Dan Newhouse (DR-WA), also favor an increased inflow of cheap workers, room-sharing renters, and taxpayer-aided consumers.

The top Republican on the overall appropriations committee, Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), also favors cheap-labor migration, including foreign migrants for nursing jobs that otherwise would go to young Americans.

The result is that the committee will likely downplay the pocketbook impact of mass migration on ordinary American families.

