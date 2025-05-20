Poll: Majority Believe U.S. Economy Is ‘Strong’ Under President Trump

A majority of Americans believe the economy is fairing quite well under President Donald Trump, according to a poll conducted in May.

In a survey released Monday, 51 percent of respondents said they believe the economy is “strong,” the Daily Caller reported, citing a Harvard University Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)/Harris poll.

The poll also found that 63 percent support cutting the size of the government and 55 percent believe the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been “very effective” at cutting government spending.

“The Harvard CAPS/Harris survey was conducted online within the U.S. on May 14 to 15, among 1,903 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX,” the Caller article said.

It is important to note that consumer prices dropped in March after a decline in the price of goods, per Breitbart News. The outlet said it defied predictions that Trump’s tariff plans would increase prices.

“This was the first drop in consumer prices in nearly three years and only the second decline since inflation accelerated under Joe Biden to the worst rates in decades,” the article read:

The fall in prices marks a significant political victory for Donald Trump, who said on the campaign trail that he would bring down consumer prices. “Starting on day one, we will end inflation and make America affordable again, to bring down the prices of all goods,” Trump said. Economists were skeptical that prices would fall, often arguing that while the rate of price increases might decline, it was unlikely the absolute price level would decline. The March report demonstrates Trump was right that prices could be brought down.

Inflation plunged to zero in March after persisting during Biden’s presidency, according to Breitbart News.

“The March figures suggest an economy regaining its footing — with inflation cooling off and consumer strength broadening,” the article said.

It is also important to note that a recent survey found a majority of likely general election voters believe Trump should focus on “lowering the cost of living,” per a May 19 report.