A majority of likely general election voters believe President Donald Trump’s top priority should be “lowering the cost of living,” a recent Cygnal survey revealed.

The survey asked respondents to identify their preferred top Trump priority.

Overwhelmingly, most — 52.3 percent — said their preferred Trump top priority is “lowering the cost of living.” Cutting wasteful spending came in a distant second place, with 20.6 percent choosing that priority as their top for the commander in chief.

Another 18.1 percent identified their top Trump priority as bringing jobs back to America, and securing the border and deporting criminal illegal aliens tied with 17.6 percent each.

Another 12.6 percent said the top Trump priority should be ending the war in Ukraine, followed by 12.2 percent who said extending the 2017 tax cuts, 12.1 percent who said renegotiating trade deals, 5.5 percent who said cutting regulations to spur job growth, 5.3 percent who said combating antisemitism, 3.2 percent who said protecting girls’ sports, and 3.1 percent who said combatting wokeness. Another 3.8 percent remain unsure.

There is not a majority of Republicans who agree on the preferred priority for Trump, as 37 percent said it should be lowering the cost of living, followed by 30 percent who said it should be cutting wasteful spending and 29 percent who said deporting criminal illegal aliens. However, a majority of independents and Democrats — 55 percent and 69 percent, respectively — said their preferred priority for Trump is lowering the cost of living.

And, across all the demographics, that priority seems to reign supreme.

The survey — taken May 6-8 among 1,500 likely general election voters — has a margin of error of +/- 2.51 percent.

That priority follows a brutal four years under the Biden administration — economically, particularly — for Americans. A November 2023 report revealed that a U.S. household actually needed an extra $11,434 per year to maintain the same standard of living they had a few years prior under the Biden administration.

As Breitbart News reported at the time:

A Tuesday CBS News Moneywatch report used government data to determine how much Americans paid to live in January 2021 compared to today, finding that the typical family just can’t compete with the 40-year record-high inflation. While the average hourly pay for workers has increased by 13.6 percent since the beginning of 2021, inflation has increased by 17 percent over the same period. The report found that the main categories requiring heavier spending are basic survival needs like food, transportation, housing, and energy. Those spending areas account for almost 80 cents of every dollar in additional spending, an analysis from Republican members of the U.S. Senate Joint Economic Committee revealed.

As Breitbart News’s Economics Editor John Carney reported last week, U.S. inflation edged up in April “less than forecast, defying predictions that tariffs would push prices up at a faster rate.”

“Compared with a year ago, consumer prices are up 2.3 percent. That is the lowest inflation reading since February of 2021,” he revealed.

This coincides with the reality that items such as toys, ice cream, bicycles, breakfast cereals snacks, kids’ shoes, and more are down in price compared to one year prior. The price of eggs has also declined, as a dozen eggs were 18 percent cheaper in April 2025 than April 2024.