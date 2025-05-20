Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Kristi Noem goes to the Senate today for a grilling on 2026 spending plans by Democrats on the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs.

The Senate hearing is chaired by Rand Paul (R-KY), who has touted visa workers, and includes seven Democrats who have a political incentive to grandstand for applause from opponents of President Donald Trump’s immigration reform policy.

The Democrats include Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who is promoting a radical bill that would impoverish ordinary Americans by dramatically expanding the inflow of consumers, renters, and workers via “legal pathways.”

The GOP side of the committee includes several moderates and centrists, such as Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), but also includes Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), who fronted the establishment's failed pro-migration border bill in 2024.

The line-up may pressure Noem to describe the administration’s plans to reform the visa worker programs, which import blue-collar and white-collar temporary migrants for blue-collar and white-collar jobs that would otherwise go to Americans and their high-tech machines.