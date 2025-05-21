Nolte: Unlike Walmart and Target, Home Depot Pledges Not to Raise Prices Due to Tariffs

While big box retailers like Walmart and the groomers at Target say tariffs will force them to raise prices, Home Depot pulled a brilliant move on Tuesday by promising not to raise prices.

Home Depot Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail told the far-left Wall Street Journal that the company has been “pushing to shift production out of China. It is also working with suppliers to keep prices steady despite tariffs[.]”

Here’s the best part…

“Suppliers say that Walmart, Home Depot, and other retailers have been pushing them to make price concessions or shift production out of China” and some Home Depot suppliers have already moved “their sourcing outside of China.”

“We anticipate that 12 months from now, no single country outside the United States will represent more than 10% of our purchases,” McPhail told the Journal.

While the fake media, Democrats, establishment Republicans, and Never Trumpers assumed we live in a binary world where tariffs could only mean everyone raises their prices, President Trump understood that we live in a dynamic world driven by free enterprise where competition would force these retailers to continue to compete against one another, which means they would have to find ways to keep their costs down.

And what’s one way to keep your costs down? Avoid tariffs by ceasing the business you’re doing with the slave state of China.

As I wrote when this whole tariff nonsense began, Trump is unplugging and plugging the economy back in for a reboot. Trump isn’t interested in a trade war. Trump doesn’t even want tariffs, which is why he gave the rest of the world total control over our tariff rates. You want to zero out our tariffs? All you have to do is zero out your own.

What Trump wants is a sea change that will benefit the American working- and middle class. Either consumer products are made in America, or… American companies can actively compete with foreign products now that the tariff situation is no longer rigged against us. The playing field is finally leveling.

Who wins in a free market? The company that offers the best product at the best price. All the pressure of market success revolves around that. Trump gets it, so he’s using that pressure to force American companies to change the way they do business. Walmart and Target are the dumb lummoxes saying, “We’re gonna raise our prices.” Home Depot is seizing that public relations opening to announce, “We’re not!”

Who wins in that scenario? Home Depot and the American worker.

Who loses? Walmart, Target, and their slave labor pals in China.

