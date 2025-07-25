The Democrat party tried to skewer President Donald Trump on grocery prices in a social media post Thursday, but its attempt failed.

The party’s official X account shared a graph of skyrocketing prices in what it said was “Trump’s America,” but the graph showed costs shooting up during former President Joe Biden’s (D) time in office, Fox News reported Friday.

The headline in the tweet said, “U.S. Grocery Prices Reached Record Highs in 2025,” adding that “prices are higher today than they were on July 2024 all in major categories listed below.”

The categories were cheese, alcohol, grocery, dairy, produce, and meat. But the graph showed prices rising in 2021 and leveling off toward the close of 2024 when the American people reelected Trump:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the post that was later deleted, with one person writing, “What a bunch of clowns.”

“This is how dumb they are,” someone else commented, while another person said, “I guess the idiot Democrats don’t know how to read a graph.”

A CBS/YouGov survey from November found a plurality of Americans believed Trump would slash the cost of food and groceries, Breitbart News reported at the time. The article was published after Biden admitted in September that the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which failed to reduce inflation and included billions of dollars for green energy initiatives, was improperly named.

FLASHBACK — Trump Helps Mother Pay for Her Groceries at Supermarket:

“Biden’s remark came at an event in Westby, Wisconsin, where he was touting his Bidenomics investments. He called the Inflation Reduction Act ‘the most significant climate change law ever,’ adding, ‘by the way, it is a $369 billion bill, it’s called the–we we we should’ve named it what it was,'” the Breitbart News report stated.

More recently, U.S. consumer prices fell in March, and the Breitbart News article noted they were “pushed down by a decline in the price of goods and defying predictions that President Trump’s tariff plans would push up prices.”

“This was the first drop in consumer prices in nearly three years and only the second decline since inflation accelerated under Joe Biden to the worst rates in decades,” the outlet said.

There was an increase in inflation during January while Biden was still in office, and a White House official told Breitbart News in February that Trump was “quickly undoing the lingering damage of” the previous administration’s economic policies that hurt Americans.