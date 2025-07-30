Nolte: Disgraced New York Times Downplays GDP Surge as ‘Economy Slowed’

The New York Times, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and utilizes hoaxes and blood libels to spread hatred against Jews, is obviously Big Mad over Wednesday’s triumphant news about our second-quarter GDP growth.

Outperforming the estimates of every so-called “expert,” America’s second quarter GDP grew by a robust three percent.

“The three percent figure exceeds the Dow Jones estimate at 2.3 percent and reversed the 0.5 percent decline the first quarter of the year experienced,” reported Breitbart News. “Consumer spending rose by 1.4 percent in the second quarter and exports declined by 1.8 percent during the same period.”

Better still, the “GDP data also shows that inflation is declining, although it has yet to completely subside.”

In the wake of all this good news, get a load of the headline written by a bitterly disappointed New York Times: “U.S. Economy Slowed in First Half of 2025 as Tariffs Scrambled Data.”

Oh, and here’s the opening paragraph: “Economic growth softened in the first half of the year, as tariffs and uncertainty upended business plans and scrambled consumers’ spending decisions.”

It’s only after all the dooming and glooming spin that the Times bothers to report the actual news, but only in the most grudging of ways:

Gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, increased at a 3 percent annual rate in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. That topped forecasters’ expectations and appeared to represent a strong rebound from the first three months of the year, when output contracted at a 0.5 percent rate.

Naturally, the Times returns to the very same experts who have been wrong about everything to predict doom and gloom in the future:

Many forecasters expect a further deterioration in the months ahead, as tariffs work their way through supply chains, federal job cuts filter through the economy, and stricter immigration policies take a toll on industries that rely on foreign-born workers.

“We don’t think we’ve seen the full effects from tariffs yet,” said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist for Morgan Stanley. “I don’t see how we power through without a soft patch at least for a little while.”

Oh, do fuck off, all of you.

I don’t consider myself of anything other than an expert in How to Watch 11 Movies in One Day and Still Have Time for a Nap, but I did put my money where my instincts were. Back in April, when the “experts” tanked the stock market predicting Tariffmageddon, I moved a pretty good percentage of my unimpressive retirement savings into the market. I bought the dip and it is now paying off handsomely.

The “experts” and antisemitic outlets like the New York Times want you depressed, anxious, and worried. It’s all a political psyop to benefit Democrats.

Also, and this is my favorite part, the Times has no choice but to downplay every piece of good news if it helps President Trump. The Times is no longer an independent newspaper. Instead, it is wholly owned by a far-left subscriber base that demands a daily affirmation of who they are and of all the fascist garbage they believe in. For example, if the Times reported today’s GDP growth honestly, even with a generic but accurate headline that read: “Economy Defies Experts, Jumps to 3% Growth in Second Quarter,” the Times knows it would face an expensive revolt from its crazy-left subscribers.

The Times must keep those people happy in order to survive, so they feed the Jew hatred with lies and downplay great economic news. The subscriber tail wags the dog over there.

