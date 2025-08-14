Kristi Noem: Exit of 1.6 Million Illegals Helps Americans Get Jobs

President Donald Trump’s mass-deportation policy is creating better job opportunities for Americans, Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem declared on August 14.

“In less than 200 days, 1.6 MILLION illegal immigrants have left the United States population,” she said in a Thursday tweet, adding:

This means safer streets, taxpayer savings, pressure off of schools and hospital services and better job opportunities for Americans.

The administration is pushing hard to deport migrants and to encourage self-deportation. For example, it has deported more than 1,000 planeloads of migrants, amid furious resistance from pro-migration Democrats, judges, and journalists.

There is vast evidence that the departure of migrants opens jobs for Americans, raises their wages, encourages high-tech workplaces, and reduces hospital lines, school crowding, and total crime.

Under President Joe Biden’s mass-migration polices, wages fell even as housing costs spiked.

But there is much online dispute about the number of migrants who have gone home because federal agencies collect very little data about the scale of illegal or legal migration. The task is difficult because illegal migrants try to hide from the federal government, and many other legalized migrants — including visa workers — shift between temporary legal and illegal status

The 1.6 million estimate comes from the Center for Immigration Studies, which reported Tuesday that:

Analysis of the [Current Population Survey] data shows the total foreign-born population of all ages, both in and out of the labor force, declined an unprecedented 2.2 million from January to July – the largest six-month decline ever within the same year … Non-citizens accounted for all of the falloff in the total foreign-born; the naturalized U.S. citizen population has actually increased some since January. [Emphasis added] We preliminarily estimate that the illegal immigrant population declined an astonishing 1.6 million (10 percent) to 14.2 million from January to July of this year. [Emphasis added]

The CIS acknowledged the data uncertainty, and pro-migration critics said there is no evidence of any massive departure of migrants.