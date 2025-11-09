President Donald Trump on Sunday made it clear how he feels about people who do not agree with tariffs.

Writing in a post on his Truth Social platform, the president said, “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!”

“We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion,” he added.

“Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” Trump concluded.

His statement comes as the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments recently about the legality of his use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on imports from nearly every trading partner, Breitbart News reported Wednesday:

At issue is whether Mr. Trump properly invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977, a law that gives presidents broad authority during national emergencies, to levy tariffs he says are necessary to address trade deficits, pressure other countries to help the U.S. combat fentanyl smuggling, and protect American manufacturing. The case has enormous implications for American businesses and consumers, as well as for Mr. Trump’s economic agenda. The president has made tariffs a centerpiece of his trade policy, using them to pressure foreign governments and bring manufacturing back to the United States.

In September, Peter Navarro, who is the senior counselor to Trump for trade and manufacturing, said during a Founders Roundtable on Breitbart Fight Club that the president has proven the nation can use tariffs to lower its trade deficit.

He added, “What the president has swiftly done is make it very clear to the world, they’re not going to cheat us anymore.”

A recent Economist/YouGov poll found Trump’s use of tariffs has overwhelming support among Republican voters, per Breitbart News.