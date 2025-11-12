The White House emphasized the economic damage Democrats have done to the nation with their 43-day shutdown, as the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) and jobs figures are likely never to materialize.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted Democrats have caused major setbacks regarding the federal government’s ability to produce key economic reports.

“The Democrat shutdown made it extraordinarily difficult for economists, investors, and policy makers at the Federal Reserve to receive critical government data,” Leavitt noted.

“The Democrats may have permanently damaged the federal statistical system with October CPI and jobs reports likely never being released, and all of that economic data released will be permanently impaired, leaving our policymakers at the Fed flying blind at a critical period,” she added.

What is more, Leavitt highlighted that according to the Congressional Budget Office, the United States could have lost a whopping two points in economic growth for the fourth quarter, and noted that the economy “lost billions and billions of dollars” since the shutdown began on October 1.

“Why have the Democrats put the American people through this pain for 43 days in a row–and it feels like Groundhog Day being up here again talking about this Democrat shutdown–and the answer to that question is pure partisan politics,” she said.

Five Senate Democrats, Dick Durbin (D-IL), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) broke ranks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), to join their three colleagues–who voted for the original House-passed clean continuing resolution (CR)–to advance a new Senate-originated clean CR with a minibus attached, to fund the government at 2024 levels through January.

The House of Representatives is set to vote on the legislation on Wednesday evening and is expected to send it to President Donald Trump’s desk to reopen the government. Democrats did not receive any of the concessions they demanded to reopen the government, including the extension of COVID-era Obamacare subsidies. Instead, they will receive a Senate vote on the subsidies.