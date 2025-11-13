Canadians Still Avoiding Travel to U.S. amid President Trump’s Tariffs

Many Canadians are still avoiding travel to the United States after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs to protect his own nation.

CTV News reported Wednesday that “the number of Canadian residents who returned by car from the U.S. fell to 1.4 million in October, a 30.5 per cent drop from the same period in 2024, according to preliminary data from Statistics Canada.”

It was the tenth straight month of lower numbers, and the numbers of returning home via air travel dropped 24 percent, the outlet noted, adding that many people are choosing to travel overseas instead of to the United States.

Canadians’ decision not to visit the United States had an effect on air and land travel, Breitbart News reported in February, and highlighted the fact that Trump in January was readying to impose fresh tariffs on U.S. trade partners.

WATCH — Tariff Distributions? Trump Says $2,000 Dividends Will Be Issued:

“White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that a 25-percent tariff will be placed on goods from Mexico and Canada, while Chinese imports will face a 10-percent duty. The move, she said, is aimed at holding these countries accountable for their role in drug trafficking and securing fairer trade terms for American workers,” Breitbart News’s John Carney wrote.

Months later, Trump said the United States would put a 35 percent tariff on goods coming from Canada.

“Trump criticized Canada for retaliating over earlier tariffs on Canadian goods that the Trump administration imposed when it found Canada was not cooperating in preventing fentanyl from coming into the U.S.,” the Breitbart News article explained.

In October, the president said the U.S. would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Canadian imports after it aired a deceptive advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan:

President Donald Trump charged that Canada was “caught, red handed” using manipulated clips of Ronald Reagan in an anti-tariff advertisement broadcast during the World Series. The advertisement, produced by the government of Ontario, featured Reagan appearing to denounce tariffs, prompting an immediate response from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney later apologized to Trump for the advertisement.