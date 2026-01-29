Steak ‘n Shake Pledges $1,000 Trump Account Match for Employees’ Newborns

Steak ‘n Shake committed to matching up to $1,000 in Trump Account contributions for each of its employees’ children born between 2025 and 2028, joining a growing list of businesses backing the national wealth-building initiative.

Steak ‘n Shake declared on X:

Steak ‘n Shake pledges to support our employees’ children with a $1,000 match to @TrumpAccounts for every child born between 2025 and 2028. By funding tax-advantaged investment accounts for our employees’ children, we are ensuring that the next generation of Americans participate from birth in our free-market, wealth-building economy. Steak ‘n Shake has benefited from our country’s prosperity, and we are committed to giving back to our communities and our country. Steak ‘n Shake is a Biglari Holdings Company.

The announcement comes amid a national rollout of the Trump Accounts program, a centerpiece of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” passed last year under President Donald Trump. The accounts, established through Section 530A, grant every American child born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028 a $1,000 federal seed contribution. Families may contribute up to $5,000 annually to each child’s account, with up to $2,500 of that eligible to come from employers as a tax-advantaged benefit. The funds grow tax-deferred in U.S. index funds and become accessible when the child turns 18.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking with Breitbart News during the Trump Accounts Launch Summit, described the program as possibly President Trump’s “most enduring legacy” and projected that as much as $3–$4 trillion in wealth could flow to young Americans over the next 15 years through the initiative. He noted that 38 percent of Americans currently lack any exposure to equity markets, and argued that Trump Accounts would help reverse generational disadvantages.

Alex Bruesewitz, a senior Trump adviser, singled out Steak ‘n Shake by name during a conversation with Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle at the summit.

“Steak ‘n Shake, which, I think, by the way, is the most based fast food restaurant in the entire country,” Bruesewitz said. “They are incredible. If you don’t have $6.5 billion to donate, which most [businesses] don’t, this is a really great way to incentivize pro-family atmospheres at your business. And so we’re grateful Steak ‘n Shake stepped up.”

Bruesewitz characterized such contributions as transformative.

“There’s tremendous opportunity these kids can take advantage of with this money. If they don’t want to go to university, they can start a business. I didn’t go to college, so I would have loved to have, you know, $50,000 that I could’ve used for my business when I started 10 years ago. Or they could buy a house, buy a car, do home improvements — or, you know, buy some puppies. Like, whatever the heck you want to do — when you turn 18 years old, you’re going to have the opportunity to do it. It’s a much better system than what we currently have, because why should we have generations of kids starting out behind? It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

Bruesewitz also addressed the partisan divide surrounding the legislation when Boyle asked about the lack of Democratic support. Boyle observed, “Not a single Democrat in the United States Congress voted for this bill. No, none of the Democrat senators and none of the Democrat congressmen. Not one of them voted for this legislation,” and asked how significant that fact was.

Bruesewitz responded, “I think it’s a really important message to get out there. And also, they voted against no tax on tips. They voted against no tax on Social Security. Voted on no tax on overtime. And so they vote against these policies that help the American people because they hate Trump more than they love our country, and I think that’s been on full display as of late, but really over the last 10 years.”

Other major companies and philanthropists have joined the initiative. Bank of America unveiled a $1,000 match for each eligible child of its 165,000 U.S.-based employees. Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion to fund $250 contributions for 25 million children in working-class zip codes. In the entertainment sector, rapper Nicki Minaj revealed she will contribute hundreds of thousands of dollars to establish accounts for babies born to her fanbase during the Trump administration.

Philanthropic enthusiasm for the program has also spread to the nonprofit sector. Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, shared that the organization will match the federal $1,000 Trump Account contribution for eligible employees’ newborns.

“Charlie spoke so often about the importance of young families and having children, and his face would light up every time he learned about a Turning Point employee welcoming a newborn into their family,” Kirk wrote on X.

“In that spirit, @TPUSA and @TPAction_ are honored to continue Charlie’s support of families through a company-sponsored dollar-for-dollar match of the federal government’s $1,000 contribution to the 503A ‘Trump Account’ established for every eligible employee’s newborn baby.”

“We’re proud to stand with @POTUS in supporting families and investing in the future of America.”