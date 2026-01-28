POTUS: Trump Accounts Will ‘Put $3-$4 Trillion of Wealth’ in Young Americans’ Hands

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump forecasted at Wednesday’s Trump Accounts Summit that the investment accounts will “put $3-$4 trillion of wealth into the hands of young Americans” over the next 15 years.

Trump delivered the keynote remarks at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in the nation’s capital at the launch event, touting the “first generation of Trump Account children. ”

“We’re going to give every newborn American child a financial stake in the future, head start on life, and a fair shot at the American dream,” Trump added.

The president estimated that over the next decade and a half, Trump accounts will give young Americans a combined $3 trillion to $4 trillion in wealth.

“With the support of the men and women here in this beautiful room, over the next 15 years, we’re going to put $3-$4 trillion of wealth into the hands of young Americans who otherwise would have really started out with nothing,” Trump said.

“From their standpoint, they’ll have a real start in life, and that’s why decades from now I believe the Trump Accounts will be remembered as one of the most transformative policy innovations of all time, and I’ve done a lot of them,” he added.

The Trump Accounts, established in Trump’s legacy legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill, are investment accounts available to all Americans under 18 with a Social Security number. The accounts can be established starting on July 5, 2026, through IRS Form 4547.

Those born between 2025 and 2028 are eligible for a $1,000 seed investment from the U.S. Treasury, while parents, families, and individuals can contribute up to $5,000 per account annually. One cannot withdraw from the account until they turn 18.

After 18 years, the $1,000 seed investment for eligible Americans is projected to reach $5,800. If families contribute the maximum annual amount of $5,000 in addition to the $1,000 seed investment, an account is estimated to reach $303,800 by the time a child turns 18, based on S&P averages.

If families contribute a more modest $250 annually after the Treasury investment, an account is projected to hit $20,700 once a child reaches adulthood.

Once 18 years old, a person with a Trump Account is eligible to withdraw from it, or they can continue letting it grow, in which case it will be treated like an IRA.

Philanthropists are contributing to Trump accounts as well, led by Michael and Susan Dell’s announcement in December that they will provide $250 investments to accounts for 25 million children residing in zip codes where the average annual income falls below $150,000.

“Financial literacy has long been one of my passions, dating back for more than a decade when I was in the private sector,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Breitbart News last month. “I grew up in a small town in South Carolina, in Little River, South Carolina; we didn’t know anything about Wall Street. We just knew that something bad happened in 1929, and I think the idea of financial literacy, knowing how to manage your money, how to manage your finances, is something that’s gotten lost to Americans, whether it’s children, twenty-somethings, or even many adults.”

“As I said earlier, this live action — being able to check your account every day — is going to re-engage Americans in this… Many banks, as part of their Community Reinvestment Act educations, we’re going to reach out to all the banks to give seminars,” he added. “So I think that this really is going to be transformative for the American people, making them much better consumers of financial products, and understanding how they can optimize their financial health.”