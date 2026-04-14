The parent company of 7-Eleven is planning to close 645 stores in North America this year, but it is not clear which locations will be affected.

Seven & i Holdings is working toward shutting down the locations during its 2026 fiscal year, and the closures include stores that will be converted into wholesale fuel locations, Fox 5 reported Monday.

However, 7-Eleven is also planning to open 205 convenience stores between now and February.

“The latest projections follow two previous years of negative growth in North America,” the outlet said. “The company’s numbers show there were more than 13,000 7-Eleven convenience stores across North America in the spring of 2024. By next March, that total is expected to have declined to 12,272.”

Seven & i Holdings is working to “streamline operations and optimize its store portfolio,” Fox Business reported Tuesday.

In 2024, more than 400 North American 7-Elevens were slated to close due to underperformance, Breitbart News reported at the time:

In its “store performance optimization” improvements outlined in the Friday report, 7-Eleven’s Japanese parent company, Seven & i Holdings, said 444 stores will be shut down. The company did not publicly specify which locations would be closed, with 13,000 stores located across the U.S. and Canada and over 21,000 in Japan, according to a business report from Fox 5 San Diego.

According to its website, the first of what later became 7-Eleven was opened in 1927 and it has since become a global brand with more locations than any other retailer, boasting iconic offerings including Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks “that have become a part of American culture.”

The site said it opened the world’s first convenience store on the dock of an icehouse in Dallas, Texas, and the expansions later took up the idea of being open 24/7 to serve customers.

“7-Eleven becomes an even bigger family of brands. The acquisitions of Sunoco and Speedway adds over 5,000 new stores across the U.S.,” the company noted on a timeline. “They bring new ideas, people, and products that make us stronger and better. Welcome to Speedway, Stripes, APlus, and Laredo Taco Company.”