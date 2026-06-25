Watch: Donald Trump Holds Rose Garden Dinner for American Farmers

President Donald Trump hosts a dinner for American farmers at the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, June 25.
The president has turned to focusing on domestic policy efforts since signing a memorandum of understanding to bring a close to the war with Iran.
On Tuesday Trump visited a Mack Truck plant in Pennsylvania to discuss the economy, then hosted the opening of the Freedom 250 Great American Fair to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.
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