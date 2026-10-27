Durable Goods Orders Continue To Surge Higher

Orders for durable goods from U.S. manufacturers surged in September, according to Census Bureau data released Tuesday.

Orders for durable goods—those meant to last three years or more—rose 1.8 percent in September, rising $6.3 billion to $345.4 billion. That followed a 0.1 percent increase in August and a 0.9 percent increase in July.

In the first nine months of the year, durable goods orders rose 8.0 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Excluding transportation, durable goods orders rose 0.5 percent and were up 9.7 percent year-to-date.

Orders for computers and related equipment rose 3.9 percent for the month and are up 20.3 percent year-to-date, reflecting the surge in investment in artificial intelligence.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a proxy for business investment, rose 0.5 percent. For the year-to-date, these are up 10.9 percent.

Orders for primary metals rose 0.5 percent for the month and 16.0 percent year-to-date. Orders for fabricated metal products rose 0.4 percent for the month and are up 8.8 percent year-to-date. Orders for machinery rose 1.2 percent.

Orders for appliances and electrical equipment fell 0.3 percent for the month but are up 6.5 percent year-to-date.

Motor vehicle orders rose 0.3 percent after falling 0.8 percent in August and rising 0.8 percent in July. Year-to-date these are up 10.2 percent.

Nondefense aircraft orders, a volatile category, jumped 28.4 percent. These are down 18.0 percent year-to-date. Defense capital goods orders fell 1.8 percent after declining in the previous two months. Year-to-date, these are up 35.0 percent.