Bull Rider Killed After Being Tossed, Trampled in the Middle of Rodeo

An Ohio bull rider died Saturday night after a bull injured him during a rodeo in Warren County, police said.

Jason Blake Saylor, 35, suffered a severe chest injury when the animal either kicked or stepped on him at Fox Hollow Stables near Waynesville, according to Clearcreek Township police, per FOX19.

Saylor was wearing chest protection when he was injured, police told FOX19. Police and emergency crews responded to the stables on East State Route 73 at about 7:41 p.m. after a report that a rider had been hurt during the Saturday night rodeo.

Medics treated Saylor at the scene before taking him to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Fox Hollow Rodeo announced Saylor’s death in a Facebook post Sunday and asked the public to respect his family’s privacy.

“Our hearts are absolutely broken following the tragic loss of one of our bull riders and brothers in Christ, last night at Fox Hollow Rodeo,” the rodeo said. “There are no words to express the sadness we are feeling. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Clearcreek Township police are investigating the incident as an accidental death.

The news drew a range of reactions online, with some commenters criticizing the sport and others reacting to Saylor’s death.