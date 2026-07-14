Former GOP Champion Bill Kristol: ‘Abolish ICE Now’

William Kristol, the NeverTrump icon and supporter of President George Bush, wants to destroy the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency that protects Americans from nation-changing, wage-slashing mass migration.

“Abolish ICE. Now,” Kristol posted on Monday, prompting a vigorous response from ordinary Americans:

On Tuesday, Kristol celebrated the news that the Department of Homeland Security has temporarily halted the detention of migrants in vehicle stops, following the second fatal shooting of an illegal-migrant driver:

If ICE is telling the truth here, the lesson should be not be to declare victory (ok, take one minute to enjoy the victory), but to redouble pressure on the whole indecent mass deportation regime

Kristol was an establishment fixture in the early 2000s, partly because his pro-migration, pro-interventionist policies were a close match for the high-migration, low-wage policies pushed by President George W. Bush.

But after Americans counted the huge economic and civic costs, they found a political alternative in New York developer Donald Trump, who promised to curb migration.

Then, amid the public pressure from Trump’s voters, Kristol — like many of his establishment allies — became more outspoken in his support of replacement migration. In early 2017, for example, Kristol endorsed replacement migration as a way to juice the economy and strengthen U.S. government power:

You can make a case that America has been great because every — I think John Adams said this — basically if you are in free society, a capitalist society, after two or three, four, generations of hard work everyone becomes kind of decadent, lazy, spoiled — whatever. Then, luckily, you have these waves of people coming in from Italy, Ireland, Russia, and now Mexico, who really want to work hard and really want to succeed and really want their kids to live better lives than them and aren’t sort of clipping coupons or hoping that they can hang on and meanwhile grew up as spoiled kids and so forth.

Kristol’s support for replacement migration is deeply unpopular among GOP-aligned and swing-voting Americans, largely because of the economic damage. The result is that Kristol and his former-GOP allies at The Bulwark are increasingly aligning themselves with pro-migration Democrats.