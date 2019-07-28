Kentucky Schools to Post ‘In God We Trust’ Signs in Hallways

Kentucky students will return to school this fall seeing prominently displayed signs featuring the national motto.

Kentucky’s General Assembly passed a law requiring all state school buildings to display the motto “In God We Trust” in an area that can be visible to those who walk the school hallways, WDKY reported.

State Rep. Brandon Reed (R-Hodgenville), who sponsored the bill, said “the national motto is nothing to be ashamed of” and is glad both Republicans and Democrats in the chamber supported the legislation.

“I’m enormously proud of this legislation, which passed with support from both Republicans and Democrats and sends a message that our national motto is nothing to be ashamed of,” he said.

“I’m thrilled to see school districts across the state working to implement the new law, and hope to see all districts in compliance by the time school starts next month,” Reed added.

While lawmakers and school districts seem to be on the same page, some who oppose the law say it violates the separation of church and state.

“I am a Christian, I just don’t believe that the school is the venue where my daughter learns anything about Christianity or a religion, unless it’s in a historical context,” said Penny Christian, PTA President of the 16th District.

Kentucky is the latest in a line of states requiring the “In God We Trust” motto in public schools. South Dakota had a law which recently went into effect of a similar nature, drawing the ire of those who oppose the law over the use of “God” on a taxpayer-funded building.