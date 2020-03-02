School Resource Officer Prays Daily for Students at School’s Flagpole

An Arkansas school resource officer is using his spare time daily to say a prayer for the school system, students, and the community at large in front of the flagpole each morning.

Officer DeAndra Warren has worked as an officer with the Wynne Police Department for the last seven years, and has worked as a school resource officer at Wynne Public Schools for the past five years.

Warren’s daughter, De’Andria, posted a photo on social media on Saturday of her father praying in front of the flagpole while on school grounds and it soon went viral on the Internet.

“I’ve been praying for the students ever since I started being an SRO,” Warren told KTHV, “but I started last year standing at the flagpole. I don’t do it to be seen but I do it to glorify my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To God be the Glory!”

Warren also happens to serve as a minister and a drummer at the Tabernacle of Faith New Testament Church in Wynne, where he said he gives his heart and hands to serve in the house of God.

“I feel led by the Spirit of God to pray for our students and all staff in our school district,” Warren said, following with a bible verse, “2 Chronicles 7:14 says: If my people, which are call by name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will heal their land.”

Warren said showing his kindergarten through 12th-grade students “the positive side of law enforcement” is the best part of his job.

“I enjoy showing them the positive side of law enforcement,” Warren said. “From giving them high-fives or just a simple word of encouragement.”