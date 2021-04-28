After the Daily Mail reported Tuesday that Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, who has no media or professional teaching background, will help guide a “media polarization” class at Tulane University this fall, many took to Twitter to ridicule the decision.

According to a copy of the syllabus, the course, titled “Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts,” includes the president’s son among its guest speakers.

The course description claims it will “explore the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news, and the economics of the news business impact public policymaking in Washington, D.C.”

Hunter, who publicly touted his ability to cook crack with ease, will reportedly serve as a guest professor despite being the subject of numerous news reports about his lucrative business dealings overseas and drug-addled lifestyle.

“In case you needed more proof that college is a waste of time & money, here it is: Hunter Biden is joining the faculty at @Tulane to teach a class on ‘fake news,”” wrote Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA.

“Hunter Biden should be in jail, not teaching or influencing the future of America,” he added.

“Does Tulane drug test?” asked journalist and political commentator Ben Domenech.

“Hunter Biden joins James Comey in proving that law breakers always have a career in academia if all else fails,” wrote former CIA Officer Bryan Dean Wright.

Mike Hahn, Deputy Digital Director at the NRSC (National Republican Senatorial Committee), suggested an alternative title for Biden’s class:

“‘How to get Big Tech to suppress real stories about you,’” he wrote mockingly.

“Not a single conservative voice on a Tulane panel about ‘fake news,’” noted former Rep. Nan Hayworth (R-NY). “Obviously it’s a how-to course.”

“In Chinese or Ukrainian?” quipped Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) Mark Krikorian.

“Hunter is now Professor Hunter Biden on nonetheless fake news,”wrote journalist Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer.

“First, he was an expert on gas in Ukraine and now he will teach journalism,” she added. “If I were a student, I would not sit in this class. Enough is enough.”

In another tweet, McAteer wrote: “This guy, Hunter, has no shame. He is the last authority to speak on ‘fake news’, given that @nypost was censored when they reported [a] true story about him. With no knowledge and or background in the media, he is going to lecture students who know more than him about the subject.”

“Is this a joke?? This can’t be real…,” wrote political journalist Heather Childers.

“So Andrew Cuomo does the COVID [coronavirus] calls for the Biden Admin. Hunter Biden becomes an expert on ‘fake news’ when his laptop becomes news. James Comey teaches ‘ethical leadership’ at William & Mary [and] Bill Clinton gives talks on ‘empowering women worldwide,’” wrote journalist Emerald Robinson.

“See the pattern?” she added.

“Hunter Biden teaching a class on fake news when the media hid every single REAL scandal of his is like a barn cat teaching about respecting mice,” wrote director, producer, and Congressional candidate for Tennessee Robby Starbuck.

“Lunacy,” he added. “It’s almost as crazy as the fact a college is putting a notorious sex pest in charge of college girls.”

“Hunter Biden teaching a class on fake news. I for one am all for it,” wrote one Twitter user. “He’s clearly a leading expert on how it’s done.”

“Asking Hunter Biden to guest teach a class on ‘fake news’ is like asking Ghislaine Maxwell to guest teach a class on Ethics,” wrote another.

“I find it odd that this guy keeps magically getting jobs he has no professional experience in,” wrote yet another.

“Well…he is an ‘expert,’” quipped another.

“I doubled checked… this is not a @TheBabylonBee story,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Yet another job he’s not qualified for,” wrote another.

