The daughter of a firefighter killed during a Los Angeles County fire station shooting graduated from high school this week wearing her beloved dad’s firefighting jacket.

Hundreds of firefighters clad in black stood in lines at the entrance to College of the Canyons as Joslyn Carlon and her family members entered, ABC 7 reported Friday.

When her name was read, the students from Saugus High School in Santa Clarita clapped as she walked on stage to receive her diploma.

Over Joslyn’s graduation robe, she wore the jacket that belonged to her dad, Tory Carlon. When she exited the stage, a sheriff’s deputy who is a friend of their family accompanied her.

“To honor that beautiful girl tonight meant so much to me, to all my colleagues and my friends,” L.A. County firefighter-paramedic Gary Reichman stated.

The ABC 7 article continued:

Tory Carlon, a 44-year-old firefighter who had worked for the department for 20 years, was shot and killed Tuesday at the station in Agua Dulce, a rural community of about 3,000 people in the desert of northern Los Angeles County. He was married with three daughters. The shooter was a fellow firefighter, identified as Jonathan Patrick Tatone, 45, who then drove to his own home in Acton, set it on fire and took his own life. The two had been involved in an ongoing work-related dispute that has not been specified. A 54-year-old fire captain was also wounded in the shooting and is recovering after surgery.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Los Angeles County Firefighters, IAFF Local 1014 shared photos of the moments leading up to the ceremony:

Thank you to all our members who showed up tonight to support Brother Carlon’s daughter at her high school graduation. We are truly a #FireFamily #Local1014Strong Posted by Los Angeles County Firefighters, IAFF Local 1014 on Thursday, June 3, 2021

According to County Fire Chief Daryl Osby, Carlon was a “brave, committed, loyal member of our department.”

As of Friday afternoon, a GoFundMe page set up to help the family has raised $219,582 of its $200,000 goal.

“Everyone who knew Tory, loved him. He was an extremely dedicated father and husband who brought a sense of calm to everyone. He absolutely loved being a firefighter and to serving others,” the page read.