California School Board Votes to Reject Vaccine Mandate

“This outcome was the same for the both agenda items addressing students as well as staff,” the district said in a social media post:

🍎🍎🍎CUSD Families,Tonight, the CUSD Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to not "support, enforce or comply with" the pending… Posted by Calaveras Unified School District on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

“Direction was also provided to agendize the topics of Mask Mandates and Testing Protocols for the 11/23 Board Meeting for further discussion and possible board action,” it concluded.

In a letter posted November 4, the district said the board was aware of the potential impacts regarding possible liability exposure, funding loss, and additional formal actions that could come against the district in response:

🍎🍎🍎 Important information about next Tuesday’s school board meeting and vaccine mandates. 🍎🍎🍎 Posted by Calaveras Unified School District on Thursday, November 4, 2021

The decision to reject the mandate came approximately one week after U.S. health officials approved the child-size vaccination doses for people aged five to 11.

Most people are against mandatory coronavirus vaccines for schoolchildren, and a majority are worried about the safety of the shots for the young, a Rasmussen Reports survey posted Thursday found.

According to Breitbart News:

The survey also asked if public schools should make the vaccine “mandatory” for students. That remains an unpopular idea, as 55 percent said “no,” public schools should not. Over three-quarters of Republicans and 61 percent of independents hold the same sentiments, while 61 percent of Democrats said “yes,” public schools should mandate the vaccine for schoolchildren.

In October, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced schoolchildren would be required to receive the coronavirus vaccine to attend in-person classes.

However, social media users praised the CUSD’s recent decision, one person writing, “THANK YOU for holding the line and pushing back against our tyrannical Governor.”

“Nice work!!! Thank you for for standing up for medical freedom!” another commented.