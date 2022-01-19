Washington, DC – The Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE) on Wednesday will release its investigative report on the latest strategy of the abortion industry to target the black community.

CURE, a policy and research center devoted to fighting poverty and helping black families to develop their communities, will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Eastern, to unveil its report titled “The Impact of Abortion on the Black Community.”

CURE explains in a press announcement its new report “delves deeply into the latest tactics of the abortion industry to especially target African Americans,” and adds:

Planned Parenthood, the nation’s leading abortion provider, has recently acknowledged and sought to distance itself from their racist founder, Margaret Sanger, yet the intentions of the organization remain the same: promoting abortion in minority communities. They are building mega-clinics and promoting abortion pills in these communities, even as they have exploited the pandemic to make chemical abortions more widely available on college campuses via telemedicine and through the mail.

The press conference will take place at 1317 F Street, NW, First Floor, in Washington, DC.

Speakers will include Star Parker of CURE; Jonathan Alexandre of Liberty Counsel Action; Ryan Bomberger of Radiance Foundation; Necho Carroll of CURE; Marjorie Dannenfelser of the Susan B. Anthony List; and Angela Minter of Sisters for Life.