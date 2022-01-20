A poll released by Students for Life of America (SFLA) found most Millennials and Gen Z Americans (18-34-year-olds) do not appear to share the Biden administration’s radical abortion views.

The poll found 80 percent of these younger Americans believe they should have the right to vote on abortion-related policies in their state, an increase from the 66 percent who gave that response in 2021.

Additionally, though jobs, the economy, healthcare issues, and the coronavirus are top issues for young people that are likely to have considerable impact on how they vote, one in five of those polled identified abortion as one of the top three issues that would influence their vote.

An astonishing 8 in 10 want to vote on abortion policy in their states – UP from 66 % last year. It's clear that Millennials & Gen Z want a voice and a vote on abortion. #ProLifeGen — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) January 17, 2022

Once educated about when a human fetal heartbeat can be detected, 52 percent of those polled said they support a “heartbeat” abortion ban, with exceptions for rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is in danger, and 65 percent said doctors should be required to search for a heartbeat prior to performing an abortion.

While 60 percent of Millennials and Gen Z say they support Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, when they are educated about the Supreme Court’s rulings in Roe and Doe, “it becomes clear that they are neither familiar with the details nor do they fully embrace these details,” the report states.

According to the poll, 55 percent of younger Americans say they do not want their tax dollars to be used to pay for abortions throughout the world, and 54 percent support the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal tax dollars from funding abortions within the United States.

Additionally, 67 percent said they oppose abortion for sex selection. 66 percent oppose the procedure if the mother fears her child may be same-sex attracted or transgender, and 60 percent expressed concern about the number of abortions in minority communities.

Life-based laws produce more life-based laws. This is one impactful way to say NO to abortion on a national scale! https://t.co/sxgNAk2DIt — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) January 18, 2022

The poll also found 68 percent would be more likely to vote for a political candidate who supports requiring in-person medical care and testing before and after the use of drugs to induce an abortion.

Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as his VP makes his ticket the “most pro-abortion presidential ticket in history,” pro-life leaders say. https://t.co/c5X6CmWnjH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 13, 2020

SFLA President Kristan Hawkins noted results of the poll appear to conflict with many media portrayals of younger Americans largely in support of abortion rights.

“Far from being pro-abortion, straight ticket voters without nuance, Millennials & Gen Z share concerns about the extremes of abortion, desire to have a voice and a vote on life, and thoroughly reject the reckless and deadly policy currently pursued by the Biden Administration and their corporate abortion allies on Chemical Abortion Pills,” she observed.

The online poll of over 900 respondents was conducted the first week of January 2022 by Vinea Research, with a 3.5 percent margin of error.