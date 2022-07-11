America’s second-largest school district is teaming up with various left-wing organizations to promote child transgenderism.

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has teamed up with a number of leftwing organizations to provide teachers with children’s books that promote transgenderism and corresponding lesson plans.

Open Books, previously named Gender Nation, is an organization that aims to “validate children with LGBTQ+ storytelling” by furnishing public schools with books that endorse child transgenderism. The LAUSD Human Relations, Diversity and Equity website explains that the district received “an enormous donation of LGBTQIA-themed books that are developmentally appropriate for elementary and span schools” from the organization.

Among the books that the organization provided to the LAUSD is “I am Jazz” by Jazz Jennings, a story about a boy who wants to change his sex. The book description explains “From the time she was two years old, Jazz knew that she had a girl’s brain in a boy’s body.” The book is paired with a document on “Trans Topics” from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which recommends the book for students in grades K-five.

The document articulates that teachers who read the book to their students should attempt “to increase student understanding of ally behavior” and “To expand students’ perceptions and understandings of gender,” adding that “students will learn important vocabulary related to gender.”

The guide even tells teachers to “Avoid introducing it as a book about a transgender girl. Instead, you could simply say that this is a story based on the real-life experiences of a girl named Jazz.” It also provides sample discussion questions, including “In the book, Jazz says that she is transgender. Who can describe what transgender means?”

Another one of the 16 books that the district promotes is “When Aidan Became a Brother,” which is intended for children as young as five years old and also follows a child who wants to change her sex. The book follows along as she attempts to change her sex and prepares to present herself as a boy

The district pairs this book with a list of questions from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), including “How does Aidan feel when people ask if the baby is a girl or a boy?” as well as “How do Aidan and his family approach the gender of the baby differently than many people do? To what extent do you think this is because Aidan is transgender?”

The guide even asks, “Have you ever asked about the gender of a baby before the baby was born? After reading the book, do you think about that differently? Please explain.”

The guide also tells teachers “You can explain that when Aidan was born, his parents and the doctors thought he was a girl—but Aidan knew he was a boy.” The ADL’s Education Department previously named “When Aidan Became a Brother” their book of the month.

It was previously revealed that the LAUSD hosted a nurse from the Children Hospital LA’s Trans Youth Health and Development Department to provide information on “medical transition and gender care” and maintains a “Queer All School Year” calendar that encourages left-wing activism.

The LAUSD did not respond to a request for comment.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com