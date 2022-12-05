A California teacher who maintains a classroom library with books containing explicit sexual imagery and information on BDSM, orgies, and kinks recently claimed those books help students discover “who they are.”

San Juan Hills High School teacher Danielle Serio, who goes by the name “Flint,” had recently angered parents after it was revealed she was allegedly promoting her “queer library” to students in her classroom.

Among the books displayed in the library are titles such as Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera and Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Being Trans (But Were Afraid to Ask) by Brynn Tannehill. The books contained sexually graphic content that depicted “sex between women and BDSM, sexual fetishes, and ‘FetLife’ — a social networking site for kink,” Breitbart News reported in September.

Despite receiving backlash from parents, the teacher doubled down on the sexually explicit library in a video she shared on November 21, Fox News reported.

“People get really mad about my queer library. I have like 200 titles that are specific to the LGBT community that I’ve been curating for over eight years,” Flint said in a video, according to Fox News.

“Don’t get me wrong, my students love that library. It has been very helpful for many students figuring out who they are, how to relate to their peers,” she added.

This is not the first time Flint has responded to parent outrage regarding her TikTok videos and explicit library.

“I want people who follow me to know that I believe very much in what I’m doing, and I think my history as a teacher speaks for itself,” she once stated.

The Capistrano School District responded to the outrage in an email, claiming the books were not promoted in the classroom but were part of an extracurricular club. However, Flint revealed in her own commentary that the library was positioned to be openly available to students in the classroom, Fox News noted.

The San Juan teacher is not the only educator who has promoted perverted “sex education” material in classrooms.

In Philadelphia, the city’s school district invited teachers to a “Trans Wellness” conference in 2021 that discussed topics such as “BDSM,” “masturbation sleeves,” “kink,” “banging beyond binaries,” and “trans sex.”

In Washington, a school board director in Bellingham hosted a sex education class that promoted topics such as gender identity and “sexual anatomy for pleasure and reproduction” for children at a sex shop she owns. She has also hosted a “Queer Youth Open Mic Night” at the same location.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.