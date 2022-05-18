The School District of Philadelphia encouraged its teachers to attend a Trans Wellness Conference in which they explored topics such as “BDSM,” “masturbation sleeves,” “kink,” “banging beyond binaries,” and “trans sex.”

“BDSM” is an overlapping abbreviation meaning some variety of bondage and discipline/domination (BD), dominance and submission (DS), and sadism and masochism or sadomasochism (SM).

The school district’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion invited teachers to the conference, saying it was an opportunity to “learn more about the issues facing the trans community,” Christopher Rufo wrote in the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal. The conference was organized by LGBTQ activism organization the Mazzoni Center in the summer of 2021.

In video obtained by Rufo, the conference appears to explore the sexual fetishes of children in offerings such as “The Adolescent Pathway: Preparing Young People for Gender-Affirming Care,” “Bigger Dick Energy: Life After Masculinizing [Gender Reassignment Surgery],” “Prosthetics for Sex,” “The Ins and Outs of Masturbation Sleeves,” and “Trans Sex: Banging Beyond Binaries.”

Some presentations — for which children, teachers, and activists were the audience — included graphic explanations of prosthetic penises, artificial ejaculation devices, and masturbation toys, which were, Rufo wrote, “explicitly promoted to minors.”

“There’s no age limit, because I feel like everybody should be able to access certain information,” one presenter said.

The conference also promoted body mutilation for minors, which proponents claim is “gender-affirming care,” as a viable option for children. Such treatments include breast removal surgeries, genital surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormone treatments.

In a session called “The Adolescent Pathway Preparing Young People for Gender-Affirming Care,” Dr. Scott Mosser of San Francisco’s Gender Confirmation Center boasted his “over 2,000 top surgeries” — the removal of a girl’s breasts — and explained that one’s “gender journey” has no age limit.

Explaining that he would be willing to consult girls as young as ten years old with parental consent, he said, “I do not have a minimum age of any sort in my practice.”

“I’m a strong proponent that you can bind for as many hours a day as you can tolerate binding,” Main Line Health divisional director of LGBTQ services Dane Menkin said, promoting the practice of manually flattening girls’ breasts in order to make them look more masculine — or “masculinizing” young girls.

In a presentation called “Bigger Dick Energy,” male-to-female transgender activists Kofi Opam and Sami Brussels described phalloplasty and the use of prosthetics “navigating cruising and anonymous/casual sex life.”

Another presenter, Chase Ross, was much more explicit in a session dealing with “masturbation sleeves” and “prosthetics for sex” in which he showcased his collection of over 500 genital prosthetics, according to Rufo.

“I have tried and touched many dicks, right — prosthetics, real dicks, all dicks,” he said during a presentation. “This is one of the most realistic feeling in terms of like the inside of a penis.”

“It’s a big boy, this is, like, gigantic,” he continued. “Alright, give me two hours alone and I’ll get this in my butt.”

Sessions became even more extreme when self-described “kinky,” “polyamorous,” “pretty big slut” Jamie Joy and self-described “white, queer, kinky, polyamorous, visibly able-bodied, Jewish, witchy, non-binary, trans femme” Lucie Fielding gave a presentation on “Trans Sex: Banging Beyond Binaries.”

The two women advocated using what Rufo describes as “politically correct anatomical language” such as “front hole” and “back hole,” as well as for persons to “explore their fantasies and their perversions in groups.”

“I haven’t gotten to explore a lot of my mommy kink,” Joy said. “And I think for tonight I’m really wanting to feel cared for, but also get punished a little bit.”

“It is important to remember that this conference is not a fringe activity,” Rufo said. “The Mazzoni Center, which organized it, received more than $5 million in government contracts last year and runs sexuality programs in schools throughout the region.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.