A Maine middle school teacher who referred to heterosexual couples as “breeders” in his classroom discussed strategies for dodging public records requests.

Health teacher Denis Albert of Maine’s Gorham School District discussed methods for dodging public records requests through Maine’s Freedom of Access Act (FOAA).

During a Zoom video, Albert explains that public records requests have “made us not be able to send emails out for fear of those emails being requested.” He went on to say, “In Gorham we’ve been fielding FOAA requests, probably two or three a week it feels like, so we’re in the heat of things right now.”

Albert has promoted gender identity curriculum materials in his 7th grade health class. In an image obtained by Breitbart News, a poster in Albert’s class defined “breeder” as “a term used to refer to heterosexual couples.” The poster was taken down after a parent reported it to administration.

But this poster was one of many that featured vocabulary terms related to gender identity ideology. Other posters list and define terms such as “cross dressing,” “neopronouns,” and “ally,” the latter of which is described as someone “who actively works to eliminate the oppression and marginalization of people within an identity group.”

Meanwhile, “xenogender” is defined as an “umbrella term for non-binary gender identities that cannot be fully described as by typical gendered descriptions,” and “two spirit,” listed as “an umbrella word for any of the culturally specific third gender or gender non-binary identities and roles that exist in different indigenous North American tribes.” It goes on to say, “This is a indigenous specific identity and cannot be used by non-Native people.”

Other terms included “hirja,” defined as “a term for culturally specific third gender or intersex identities in South Asia,” and “genderfaun” is described as “a form of gender fluidity which encompasses many genders but never feminine leaning or female.”

“TERF” or “trans exclusionary radical feminist” is defined as one “who self identifies as a feminist but who believes that gender is determined by sex and therefore transgender women are not women.”

“Bi-curious” was defined as “one who identifies as heterosexual or homosexual, who is curious about the possibility of a relationship or sexual activity with a person of the sex s/he does not generally favor.”

“Demiboy” and “demigirl” are described as people “whose gender identity is partially male” or “partially female.”

The posters that listed the vocabulary terms were produced by Out Maine, a pro-trans organization that seeks to embed gender identity curriculum in schools.

Out Maine also “provides free chest binders (specially-designed chest compression garments) to any transgender, nonbinary, gender-expansive, or any other LGBTQ+ Maine youth, ages 14 to 22.”

In order to be eligible to receive a free chest binder, applicants must be at least 14 years old and “identify as transgender, gender-expansive, non-binary, or any other non-cis identity under the trans umbrella.”

Out Maine also runs “training for youth” on topics such as “LGBTQ+ Vocab” and “Gender and Sexuality,” which also discusses “what it means to be an ally.”

Eric Lane, a parent of a student at Gorham Middle School, expressed opposition to gender identity curriculum, telling Breitbart News, “These educators push radical sex and gender propaganda to our kids and frame us as a safety risk to children if we hold traditional Christian conservative values.”

Lane added, “Now we have a sex-ed teacher, pushing those radical views, expressing his disdain for transparency and admitting that he and other school staff alter their communication methods in order to hide it from us parents.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com