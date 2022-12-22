Chicago’s Francis W. Parker School, which was caught giving sex toys to students, has received tens of thousands of dollars from a foundation run by a transgender billionaire.

One administrator at the Chicago private school admitted to teaching “queer sex” to students, an investigation from Project Veritas found.

Dean of Students Joe Bruno admitted on camera to bringing in members of an LGBTQ+ Health Center, who were “passing around dildos and butt plugs” as well as discussing “using lube versus using spit” with those as young as 14-years-old.

BREAKING: @fwparker Dean of Students Brags About Bringing in LGBTQ+ Health Center to Teach "Queer Sex" to Minors



"Passing around dildos and butt plugs…kids are just playing with them…Using lube versus using spit…that's a really like, cool part of my job"

— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) December 8, 2022

The school, which is affiliated with the private school accreditation organization the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS), has also pursued a radical Critical Race Theory agenda, even hosting an affinity group club for kindergarteners that bars white students from attending.

Breitbart News revealed that the NAIS pushed “queer inclusive curriculum” on children in pre-kindergarten. Meanwhile, parents calling themselves the Undercover Mothers formed a network to pushback against woke indoctrination.

Breitbart News has found that the Francis W. Parker School has received at least $45,000 from the Tawani Foundation, a leftist foundation founded by billionaire Col. Jennifer Pritzker, a man who identifies as a woman. Jennifer Pritzker is the cousin of the Democrat Governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker.

The Tawani Foundation’s grants page lists five different grants to the Francis W. Parker School. The first grant listed on the website, which provided the school with $5,000 is from 2015, though it notes the school has been a recipient since 1995.

A grant for $10,000 in 2017 went to “support for the ‘Principals Fund for Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion,” the website explains. Meanwhile, a $10,000 grant to the school in 2021 was for “general operating support.”

The Tawani Foundation was listed as the fifth largest funder of LGBT causes among private foundations in 2017. That year, the foundation was reported to have given $1,648,000 to LGBT causes.

The Francis W. Parker School even has a “Robert A. Pritzker Visiting Scientist” program, named after a relative of Jennifer Pritzker. The 16th annual visiting scientist was Dr. Mika Tosca, a man who identifies as a woman.

Tosca has made inappropriate sexual remarks on Twitter, where he has discussed “doing exorbitant amounts of party drugs off the toilet seat” and having sex with “every man who had a pulse.”

OH LOOK — This individual also happens to be Scientist in Residence at the ***FRANCIS PARKER SCHOOL*** in Chicago. The SAME SCHOOL that just got caught introducing their underage students to SEX TOYS and then DOUBLED DOWN on it. What is going on over at Francis Parker??? — Nua, Knowledge Murderer (@nua_peasant) December 8, 2022

A report from Breitbart News revealed the Tawani Foundation has given at least $25k to Harbor Camps, an overnight camp for children as young as eight-years-old who identify as transgender.

The Tawani Foundation also gave $1 million to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago in 2016 to support the children’s hospital’s “Gender and Sex Development Program.” The program offers a number of medical interventions, including puberty suppression, hormone therapy, and referrals for sex change operations.

It appears that Pritzker has made a concerted effort to embed gender ideology and pro-transgender teachings into both public and private schools. In addition, a report from Chris Rufo found that the children’s hospital had worked with local school districts to embed gender ideology in the classroom.

An in-depth report on the Pritzker family’s role in the promotion of transgenderism explains that Jennifer Pritzker has a financial stake in the medical industry. The investigation reads:

Tawani Enterprises, the private investment counterpart to the philanthropic foundation, invests in and partners with Squadron Capital LLC, a Chicago-based private investment vehicle that acquires a number of medical device companies that manufacture instruments, implants, cutting tools, and injection molded plastic products for use in surgeries.

Breitbart News has documented the extensive ties between entities and personnel within the medical and pharmaceutical industries and pro-transgender organizations.

In one instance, an organization called the GenderCool Project that seeks to normalize transgender identification among children was sponsored by AbbVie Inc, a medical company that manufactures drugs that are commonly used as puberty blockers.

Here are several children promoting transgenderism on national TV. One came out at 9. How'd they get that platform? A thread on the organization pushing child transgenderism in media and their sponsor, a pharma company that's under investigation for selling puberty blockers. — Spencer Lindquist (@SpencerLndqst) July 19, 2022

In addition, children’s hospitals around the country, specifically those that provide so-called “gender-affirming care,” sponsored pride parades.

Several of the directors of these children’s hospital gender clinics have even received money from AbbVie Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals, both of which produce drugs that are frequently used off-label as puberty blockers.

Every day this week, starting tomorrow morning, I will highlight one member of the medical industry who takes money from puberty blocker manufacturers and works to peddle the drugs to children. Stay tuned. — Spencer Lindquist (@SpencerLndqst) July 26, 2022

These puberty blocker companies have also given money to multiple medical organizations that have voiced their support for medical interventions, including puberty blocker use, on children who identify as transgender.

The Francis W. Parker School did not respond to a request for comment.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com