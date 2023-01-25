One Wisconsin school district is subjecting elementary school students to a week of lessons on gender identity, which was prepared by an LGBT activist group, the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) found.

Madison Metropolitan School District will work to inform young students about gender identity, sex assigned at birth, and sexual orientation, an email obtained by the DCNF revealed.

The email reads “The goal is for students to understand the difference between gender, sexual orientation and sex assigned at birth.” It also goes on to note “Students are NOT being asked to share their specific identities for each of these components, rather just acknowledging that they exist and are different and how to show respect for all identities.”

The school district is providing “Health and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Lessons” rooted in the “Welcoming Schools” program, which was created by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRCF). The HRCF is a leftist, LGBT activist organization.

The email also noted the lessons will include “read-alouds” and “classroom discussions.” The week concludes with a “rainbow day.”

One introduction video used a “gender snowperson” to explain the alleged differences between gender and sex. It also claimed that gender identity and sexual orientation exist on a spectrum or a “continuum” rather than in a binary. Students from kindergarten through third grade learn about sexual orientation by discussing “who they love,” while those in the fourth and fifth grade actually define terms like “gay,” “lesbian,” and “pansexual.”

The video stated “There are students in our schools with different gender identities,” also going on to say “We have at MMSD many elementary school students who identify as cisgender, as transgender, as nonbinary and the whole spectrum of identities.”

The organization’s site advertises their “National Day of Reading,” part of their “Welcoming Schools” initiative, which is set to take place on February 16th. The event description reads “Register to show support and affirm transgender and non-binary youth by organizing a reading at your school or in your community.”

One book that appears on the advertisement for the “National Day of Reading” is “When Aidan Became a Brother,” which is about a young child who decides that she wants to become the opposite sex.

