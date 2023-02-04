David Balogun of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, enjoys all kinds of activities like other children do, but learning is his favorite.

David recently graduated from high school at nine years old because he had the determination and will to achieve his goal, THV 11 reported Friday.

“I realized that I [was] able to graduate at the age of ten or nine as long as I put the effort in, and with the help of my mom, dad, and, of course, Reach Cyber Charter School, I was able to graduate,” he said.

The Harrisburg school allowed him to finish his studies online from his family’s home in Bensalem.