The Washington, DC, Black Lives Matter in Schools Curriculum Fair trained teachers how to embed Critical Race Theory in their schools earlier this year.

The annual school fair is part of a movement that “systematically examines injustices that exist at the intersections of race, class, and gender,” the D.C. Educators for Social Justice site explains.

One workshop at the curriculum fair was called “Critical Race Theory: A Lens to Understand our Context.” The description says that it is “recommended for all age levels.” According to the description, Critical Race Theory is “a useful tool in understanding our school contexts.”

One workshop was titled “Liberatory, Anti-Racist Education for Black, Queer and Trans Youth; Yes, Even in Mathematics.” The description explained, “Teachers will gain an introductory understanding of what it means to engage in an anti-racist, queer, and trans education.” They will also learn how to “inspire more liberatory spaces for Black, queer and trans youth in PK-16 education.”

The description added, “These lessons are centered on building communities of care in our classrooms, as well as the abolition of PK-16 education as we know it.”

Another session, titled “Liberating Education During the Schooling Crisis” focuses on “the teaching of Black, Indigenous, and Latinx educational traditions to highlight the radical and liberatory educators in historical social movements.”

The description goes on: “By expanding participants’ knowledge about these traditions, this workshop aims to add to their toolbox of pedagogical and organizing tactics to create a subversive and liberatory education in and outside of the classroom.”

“How to Identify White Supremacy and Anti-Black Racism in the U.S. History Curriculum” is the name of another workshop. The description claims that the session “will help teachers to understand commonly-used tactics of white supremacy and anti-blackness in the social studies curriculum.”

One workshop, called “Black Lives Matter in Early Childhood Classrooms: Using Children’s Literature to Spark Conversation From Toddlers to 3rd Grade,” aims to introduce young children to Black Lives Matter. The description reads “It’s never too early to start talking to children about race and anti-biased behavior. Remember, early childhood covers the ages birth through eight!”

“Join an experienced early childhood teacher and hear more about ways to use books to support students’ understandings of the Principles of Black Lives Matter at School,” the description adds.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.