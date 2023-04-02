Pennsylvania Schools to Exclude Parents from Child’s ‘Gender Transition Plan’

A Pennsylvania school district will keep parents in the dark when it invites children to declare a “gender” that is different from their sex.

Greater Johnstown School District in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, created a “gender transition plan” and a “gender support plan” for students. Neither plan requires consent or involvement from parents.

The gender transition plan features a section called “Parent/Guardian Involvement.” It asks, “Are guardian(s) of this student aware and supportive of their child’s gender transition?” It goes on to inquire, “If not, what considerations must be accounted for by implementing this plan?”

The district also has a “Gender Expansive and Transgender Students Policy,” which states the school should keep students’ gender identity information secret from their parents. It reads, “School personnel should not disclose information that may reveal a student’s gender expansive or transgender status presentation to others, including the student’s parents/guardians.”

In order to keep students’ gender identity secret, school personnel are instructed to “use the student’s legal name and the pronoun corresponding to the student’s gender assigned at birth” when contacting a student’s parent or guardian.

The policy also lists a number of alternative pronouns, including “they” and “them,” as well as “ze” and “hir” and “ey” and “em.”

In addition, the policy also defines “Authentic Gender Identity” as an exclusive commitment to either a male or female gender identity asserted across multiple settings from the time when a person begins to live as the gender with which they identify rather than the gender they were assigned at birth.”

Meanwhile, the policy also defines “gender expansive” as “a term that conveys a wider, more flexible range of gender identity and/or expression than typically associated with the binary gender system. Gender expansive is not synonymous with transgender; not all gender expansive individuals identify as transgender.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com