A kindergarten teacher in Albany, Minnesota, made some colorful gifts for her students, thanks to inspiration from her grandmother.
Jody Abraham’s grandmother crocheted her a warm hat and scarf when she was a child, and she has never forgotten the sweet present, KARE 11 reported Monday.
The Albany Elementary School teacher wanted to do something similar for her students, so she came up with the idea to have the children draw and color a picture of a hat.
Little did they know their creations would turn into the real thing when Abraham used the drawings as patterns to knit warm hats for the 18 children she teaches.
For six weeks, Abraham put aside some of her household chores to finish making the caps, and she enjoyed every moment of it because her craft means more to her than just a finished product.
“As I knit, each student, I like to think about them and wonder: Who are you going to be someday? And what are you going to do? And right now, these are the amazing qualities you bring to our class,” she said.
When she finally gave the children their big surprise, they were overjoyed. They love wearing their hats all the time.
The young pupils had a lot to say about the heartfelt gifts. “Maybe it’s because she likes — loves us,” student Lizzy Schmitz explained.
Social media users praised the teacher for her thoughtfulness, one person writing, “Jody you are an amazing person and phenomenal teacher. You truly care about all of your kiddos and it shows. Thank you for being so awesome!! You are making a difference.”
“What a wonderful teacher. The children will always remember you for making them all such a special gift,” another person commented.
The craft of knitting has been passed down from generation to generation, and knitters only require needles and yarn to create something, according to sarahmaker.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.