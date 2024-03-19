A kindergarten teacher in Albany, Minnesota, made some colorful gifts for her students, thanks to inspiration from her grandmother.

Jody Abraham’s grandmother crocheted her a warm hat and scarf when she was a child, and she has never forgotten the sweet present, KARE 11 reported Monday.

The Albany Elementary School teacher wanted to do something similar for her students, so she came up with the idea to have the children draw and color a picture of a hat.

Little did they know their creations would turn into the real thing when Abraham used the drawings as patterns to knit warm hats for the 18 children she teaches.

For six weeks, Abraham put aside some of her household chores to finish making the caps, and she enjoyed every moment of it because her craft means more to her than just a finished product.