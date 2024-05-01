Exclusive — Sen. Ron Johnson: What Americans Are Seeing on College Campuses Is ‘Radical Leftism’

What Americans are seeing on college campuses with the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protests is simply “radial leftism,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

The radical left has infiltrated institutions and is using the influence to sew chaos from the inside, the senator said when asked about the emergence of anti-Israel protests at college campuses across the country — Columbia University and the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) serving as prime examples.

Jessica Schwalb via Storyful

“There’s no need to fund these schools from the federal government standpoint. So, I mean, regardless of how they behave, we shouldn’t do it. We can’t afford it,” Johnson said, explaining that these antisemitic protests have been “brewing for decades.”

“But people do need to understand these antisemitic protests didn’t just start last week. This has been brewing for decades. This is really radical leftism more than antisemitism. It’s radical leftism. They took over universities in the 60s. They’ve been controlling them ever since,” Johnson said, noting that they have been graduating “advocates for the left” and indoctrinating America’s youth.

Many Americans, he said, are not aware of how the radical left has “infiltrated our institutions and used those institutions to destroy our culture “and our capitalist system from within.”

“That’s what’s happening right now,” he added.

Further, the senator said Madison, Wisconsin, voting overwhelmingly for President Joe Biden in 2020 is a perfect example of the “influence of the radical leftist in universities.”

“I mean, Madison’s a university town, right, and that spills over into the community. That’s true. Every place where there’s a university branch, those cities are generally bluer, and then the counties and people that aren’t influenced by those universities, those are the red districts,” he added.

