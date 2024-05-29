92-Year-Old Veteran Finally Receives Honorary High School Diploma

A 92-year-old veteran in Hawaii has finally accomplished his goal of graduating high school after dropping out to support his family and his country.

Among the teenage graduates of Kauai High School’s May 24 commencement ceremony in Lihue was Stanley Oshima in a red cap and gown, Hawaii News Now reported.

Born in 1932 and raised in Puhi, Oshima did not get the chance to finish his studies when his family needed additional income.

“As a young man, Mr. Stanley Oshima faced a challenging decision to leave high school to support his family by going to work for Grove Farm as a rough carpenter,” Principal Marlene Leary said as she introduced Oshima to the crowd.

“This demonstrated an incredible sense of duty. Two years later, he joined the army to support his family,” she explained.

Oshima was on the front lines of the Korean War and was recognized for his bravery and heroism, earning a Croix de Guerre medal with a silver star from France.

When he returned home from war, he transferred his service benefits to his brother so he could attend college — another selfless act to support his family.

“Mr. Oshima’s life story is one of unwavering dedication to his family, to the Kauai community, and beyond. He embodies the values of grit and selflessness, serving as an inspiration to us all,” Leary said.

With that, Oshima was awarded an honorary diploma to celebrate his life in service of others in front of 30 members of his family.