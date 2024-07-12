Harvard Reverses Suspension of 5 Pro-Hamas Students

Harvard University has quietly reversed the suspensions of five students who violated campus policies in their anti-Israel, pro-Hamas, and antisemitic protests this spring, leading to dismay for Jews — and exultation among activists.

One activist, Prince Williams, took to social media to boast about the lifting of his suspension, declaring it to be proof of the power of organizing, and repeating the genocidal slogan: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The Harvard Crimson reported:

The Harvard College Administrative Board reversed its decision to suspend five students for participating in the pro-Palestine encampment earlier this year after the Faculty Council criticized its handling of the cases. … The most severe probation charge will last for just one semester, a remarkable change from the initial punishments which required at least one student to withdraw from the College for three semesters. Some students who were initially placed on probation in late May also had the length of their probations reduced.

… It’s not the first time Harvard has flip-flopped in its attempts to take disciplinary and administrative actions against pro-Palestine protesters. The College initially placed 20 members of the encampment on involuntary leaves of absence before reinstating them just days later, after the occupation ended.

The Harvard Jewish Alumni Association reacted with alarm in a letter to members: “Harvard is neither fully disciplining students, graduate students, and even faculty who deserve it, nor remaining consistent with its own rules/decisions/processes because of pushback from aggressive faculty members.”

