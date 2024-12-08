A Florida teacher is facing shocking accusations after police discovered him naked and surrounded by disturbing items in an elementary school classroom over Thanksgiving break, authorities said.

Joe Urias, 34, who taught at Somerset College Preparatory Academy until his arrest, was spotted at Windmill Point Elementary School in St. Lucie.

“The more it unfolded, the weirder it got,” St. Lucie County Deputy Eric Holbert, who is one of multiple deputies in the county who lives on school grounds, told CBS12.

He stumbled upon the strange scene on Thursday night, allegedly seeing a nude Urias surrounded by an assortment of sex toys, women’s underwear, and marijuana, the Daily Mail reported.

“There’s a large pillow that kids sleep on. There was some sort of stain on that. He was naked when I saw him,” Holbert said.

When Urias noticed the deputy’s presence, he attempted to grab his clothes and make a run for it — and allegedly punched the cop in the face.

“I identified myself, I held both of my hands up and said ‘deputy sheriff, stop! And he said ‘no bro’ and tried to run through me,” Holbert recounted to CBS12. “We tussled a little bit, he hit me right here in the lip, I hit him in the jaw and I was able to hold him with a jiu-jitsu seatbelt grip.”

Upon further investigation, police said that Urias is homeless and broke into the school through an unlocked window, knowing that it was closed for the holiday.

“There were no children present. There was nobody inside the school at the time. He was by himself. You know, as to the vulgarity, I think I just don’t even want to get into his mind and think about what he was thinking,” Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said.

“He said that he was homeless and what he has been doing is teaching at his school and then hanging out at a Starbucks and then sleeping in the public wherever he can,” Holbert explained. “He knew this week that schools were out, so he was going to break into the school and stay there for the week.”

Somerset College Preparatory Academy “promptly” terminated Urias’s employment, the Daily Mail reported.

The former teacher now faces a slew of accusations, including lewd and lascivious behavior, burglary of an unoccupied structure, marijuana possession, and battery on an officer, according to an arrest affidavit viewed by People.