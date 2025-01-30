Public schools in Kentucky may soon be given the option to have the Ten Commandments displayed in their classrooms, WSAZ reported Wednesday.

State Rep. Richard White (R-Morehead) filed House Bill 116 that would give school boards permission to allow teachers to read or post the Ten Commandments, the outlet said.

In a social media post on Tuesday, White said, “The 10 Commandments have undoubtedly had a significant impact on our nation’s founding and society as a whole.”

He continued:

Therefore, I proudly filed HB 116 to allow our teachers and administrators in public school districts the opportunity to post or read the 10 Commandments, if they so choose.

I believe if we give public school teachers and administrators the option to post or read any excerpts or portions of the 10 Commandments it will allow our students to be exposed to a historically significant document that has influenced our nation, informed our principles, and shaped our legal system.

White believes the issue is about having the freedom to share and study the document but not being required to do so.

According to a WLWT report, “The bill would also allow teachers to read or display the National Anthem, the Declaration of Independence and United States Supreme Court decisions, among other things.”

In June when now President Donald Trump was campaigning for the White House a second time, he said he supports having the Ten Commandment in schools, according to Breitbart News:

In an all-caps post, Trump wrote, “I LOVE THE TEN COMMANDMENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, PRIVATE SCHOOLS, AND MANY OTHER PLACES, FOR THAT MATTER.” “READ IT — HOW CAN WE, AS A NATION, GO WRONG???” Trump asked. “THIS MAY BE, IN FACT, THE FIRST MAJOR STEP IN THE REVIVAL OF RELIGION, WHICH IS DESPERATELY NEEDED, IN OUR COUNTRY. BRING BACK TTC!!! MAGA2024.”

Kentucky’s Christian public policy organization known as the Family Foundation shared a statement Thursday regarding White’s bill.

“Displays of the Ten Commandments not only have precedent in America’s history and Kentucky’s history, but they are essential to encouraging the formation of a moral citizenry,” the organization said:

According to WLWT, the bill remains in committee for the time being.