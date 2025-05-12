A U.S. Navy veteran has overcome several hardships and worked hard to create the life he deserves.

John Shirley is over 60 years old and graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) on Friday after earning his Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate, NBC 5 reported.

An image shows the proud veteran during the ceremony:

Prior to his academic achievement, Shirley was homeless for a while and battling colon cancer at the same time, and he also lived in his car for a time.

However, those obstacles could not kill his dream of a bright future.

“I wanted to have a better life for myself. I felt better about me as who I am, and I’ve always been the type of person that never wanted to stop and never wanted to quit,” he said.

According to UTA, he grew up in Kentucky and enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from high school and served for eight years. Once he left the military, Shirley worked as an electrician and battled colon cancer.

When he went into remission, he decided in 2021 to move to Dallas where he stayed in a homeless shelter for a brief time before finding a job. His goal of getting a college degree was always at the forefront of his mind, therefore he enrolled at the university in 2022.

Prior to his recent graduation, the veteran said, “As far as I know, I’ll be the first one in my family to graduate with a bachelor’s degree. It means everything. It’s a major life accomplishment.”

“Education is always a pathway to a better life. Being around younger students helps me feel young again. It’s encouraging to see others pushing through similar struggles. My message to anyone considering going back to college — if I can make it, they can make it,” he added.

