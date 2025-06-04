The Trump administration has claimed that Columbia University has failed to meet accreditation standards, noting that the university is “in violation of federal antidiscrimination laws.”

In a press release, the Department of Education revealed that the Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) had “notified” the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that due to Columbia University failing “to meet the standards for accreditation set by the Commission,” the Department “has an obligation to promptly provide accreditor with any noncompliance findings related to member institutions.”

The Department of Education’s press release stated:

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) today notified Middle States Commission on Higher Education (the Commission) that its member institution, Columbia University, is in violation of federal antidiscrimination laws and therefore fails to meet the standards for accreditation set by the Commission. Pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order, Reforming Accreditation to Strengthen Higher Education, the Department has an obligation to promptly provide accreditors with any noncompliance findings related to member institutions. The Commission’s “Standards for Accreditation and Requirements of Affiliation” state that “a candidate or accredited institution possesses or demonstrates… compliance with all applicable government laws and regulations.” In light of OCR’s determination, Columbia University no longer appears to meet the Commission’s accreditation standards.

“After Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel, Columbia University’s leadership acted with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish student on its campus,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement. “This is not only immoral, but also unlawful. Accreditors have an enormous public responsibility as gatekeepers of federal student aid. They determine which institutions are eligible for federal student loans and Pell Grants.”

Breitbart News previously reported the university announced they were going to make several policy changes, regarding protesting, discipline, and campus police officers being allowed to make arrests, among other changes.

The university’s announcement came after the Trump administration said it had cancelled roughly $400 million worth of grants and contracts to the university.

McMahon told reporters that Columbia University needed to “abide and comply,” after the university’s announcement, in order for the university to regain the $400 million in cancelled funding.