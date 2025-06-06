Middle schoolers in Eugene, Oregon, were reportedly encouraged to celebrate so-called “Pride Month” this week with different themes every day.

The Arts & Technology Academy in Eugene School District 4J encouraged the children who attend classes there to celebrate the LGBT community during “Pride Spirit Week” by dressing up, Fox News reported on Friday, citing a memo it obtained.

On one of the themed days, students were reportedly encouraged to wear rainbow colors, while another they were told to wear black clothing to remember deceased members of the LGBT community.

“Wednesday was ‘Drag Day’ where students were told to ‘dress like a drag queen/king/monarch or dress up as a different gender,'” the Fox article noted, noting Thursday was “Queer Hero Day,” and the final event was “Pride Flag Friday.”

A parent told Fox the school issued a notice to parents about the events for the week late Monday. However, the parent questioned why school leadership had not informed them prior to the events. A school spokesperson later told Fox the parents should have been alerted to the activities beforehand.

Although the majority of the week’s lessons and activities were not considered part of the students’ formal instruction, the Fox article said they were in step with the Oregon Department of Education’s “LGBTQ2SIA+ Student Success Plan.”

Elsewhere on LGBT agenda regarding children and so-called “Pride Month,” the official social media pages for Sesame Street recently celebrated the beginning of “Pride Month,” Breitbart News reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, some corporations and well-known brands have been dialing back on their “Pride Month” sponsorships.

However, Walmart and some other stores are apparently still selling LGBT-themed items for children, according to an investigation from the conservative non-profit Building America’s Future (BAF), Breitbart News reported on Thursday.

According to the recent Fox report, the Oregon school district is fighting President Donald Trump over his efforts to rid public schools of leftist gender ideology and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

“Two days after Trump issued an executive order declaring recognition of ‘two sexes, male and female,’ the Eugene 4J school board adopted a resolution on Jan. 22 ‘affirming gender identity, expression and equity for transgender and gender-expansive students and staff,'” the outlet said.

