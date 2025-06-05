Walmart is still selling items that push the LGBTQ+ agenda on children despite announcing in November it would move away from Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, an investigation from the conservative non-profit Building America’s Future (BAF) — first obtained by Breitbart News — revealed.

Building America’s Future released a report titled “Pride Watch: How Big Retail Secretly Targets Children with LGBTQ+ Merchandise,” showcasing how retailers are still targeting children, even if it is not as obvious as it was in the peak of the Biden administration years.

“Despite the rhetoric and press reports, America’s largest retailers are still marketing and advertising sexualized LGBTQ products directly to children. These stores are attempting to convince customers that they are abandoning the transgender agenda,” BAF writes in the report, providing several examples. Some of the most egregious examples of this come from none other than Walmart.

There are a few pride-themed items for children, such as a children’s travel hoodie, a My Little Pony pride shirt, rainbow-striped tube socks marketed for babies, and a rainbow-themed Barbie t-shirt. Another Barbie shirt aimed toward youth and girls says “Barbie, Own Your Unique,” and displays the colors of the progress pride flag — which includes additional colors for minorities and transgender individuals — in the background.

However, if one looks beyond the pride month apparel — which retailers have seemed to cut back on in comparison to previous years — the picture becomes far worse.

“In the most egregious example of sexualizing children, Walmart is continuing to offer products that explicitly sexualize children in the name of gender identification despite very publicly vowing to stop third-party merchants from selling LGBTQ items that could be marketed to children,” the report finds, providing shocking examples of these items, which BAF notes are marked as “age-appropriate for children and teens and appear when filtering products for those age categories.”

One of the items found is described as “Crossdressing Lingerie Panties,” advertising “unstoppable temptation” and “one cabin and two rooms” as the thigh and scrotum are “separated structure to avoid friction.”

BAF also discovered snakeskin strap thongs advertised as “Jockstrap Gay Breathable Briefs,” “Bulge Enhancing Thongs,” and of course, chest binders. One of them is advertised as providing “extreme” flattening for non-binary or transgender individuals.

“Flattens the chest and promotes a masculine looking chest,” the description reads, touting “maximum chest flattening power.”

A description of another chest binder available for purchase on Walmart’s website reads, “This women chest wrapped bra will make your breast look flatter, making you more charming and handsome.”

BAF’s report also highlights a Disney pride collection “cutie cuff” sold by Walgreens, as well as an array of children’s pride-themed books sold by both Target and Walmart. The books include “ABC Pride,” “A Kids Book About Pride,” and “Pride Puppy!“

As Breitbart News has reported, Target majorly cut down on their pride-themed apparel for children this year, only including two items in that category. The “LGBT Pride : Kids’ Clothing” category currently only includes two items, but pride-themed books remain available, according to BAF.

Others are still hyping pride month, including MAC Cosmetics, which teamed up with transgender pop star Kim Petras to launch its Viva Glam campaign and lip gloss. Sesame Street also celebrated LGBTQ pride on the first day of the month, pushing the agenda on children.

The Trump administration, however, has gone in the opposite direction, virtually ignoring pride month, as the American people clearly voted for.

These discoveries follow Walmart announcing in November that it would remove sexual and transgender products that were reportedly marketed toward children and review grants to LGBTQI+ events to avoid funding sexualized content targeting children, as Breitbart News detailed.