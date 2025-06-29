Poll: Majority Favor Chaplains in Public Schools

A recent poll found a majority of adults think public schools should allow chaplains to support students.

The news is according to an Associated Press (AP) NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, the outlet reported Thursday.

The poll showed 58 percent of adults surveyed think “religious chaplains providing support services in public schools should be allowed,” the survey said.

It noted that “Republicans are more likely than Democrats to think religious chaplains providing support services in public schools (70% v. 47%), teacher led prayers (60% v. 29%), and mandatory school prayer periods (49% v. 27%) should be allowed.”

The AP article also pointed to the debate on how religion should play a role on public school campuses and highlighted examples such as “a lawsuit against a new Arkansas measure that requires the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms, a push by lawmakers in multiple states to allow religious chaplains to serve in student support roles in public schools, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s 4-4 decision that blocked plans for a publicly funded Catholic charter school in Oklahoma.”