Poll: Majority Favor Chaplains in Public Schools

A recent poll found a majority of adults think public schools should allow chaplains to support students.
The news is according to an Associated Press (AP) NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, the outlet reported Thursday.
The poll showed 58 percent of adults surveyed think “religious chaplains providing support services in public schools should be allowed,” the survey said.
It noted that “Republicans are more likely than Democrats to think religious chaplains providing support services in public schools (70% v. 47%), teacher led prayers (60% v. 29%), and mandatory school prayer periods (49% v. 27%) should be allowed.”
WATCH — Biblical Academy Founder: Americans Are Hungering for a Religious Resurgence:
The AP article also pointed to the debate on how religion should play a role on public school campuses and highlighted examples such as “a lawsuit against a new Arkansas measure that requires the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms, a push by lawmakers in multiple states to allow religious chaplains to serve in student support roles in public schools, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s 4-4 decision that blocked plans for a publicly funded Catholic charter school in Oklahoma.”
On the question of religion in schools, After School Satan Clubs associated with the Satanic Temple were reportedly gaining popularity in 2023 since their inception a few years prior, Breitbart News reported. The outlet referenced its reports on how the Satanic Temple is pro-abortion.
“The organization has notably filed multiple lawsuits in different states to overturn pro-life laws and claims pro-life laws deny the supposed right of an ‘involuntarily pregnant woman’ to engage in the ‘Satanic Abortion Ritual,'” the article read.
In regard to the recent polling report, a Christian woman from Michigan said she supported having chaplains in schools because they could help young people understand the Bible as a moral guide.
She said, “If they have problems, these students could go and talk to these preachers and these chaplains, and maybe they could help them figure out a way to get out of those problems.”
According to the article on the survey, “The nationwide poll was conducted June 5-9, 2025 using the AmeriSpeak® Panel, the probability-based panel of NORC at the University of Chicago. Online and telephone interviews using landlines and cell phones were conducted with 1,158 adults. The overall margin of sampling error is +/- 4.0 percentage points.”
It is important to note that President Donald Trump is in favor of displaying the Ten Commandments, which are found in the Bible, in public schools. In addition, a Rasmussen Reports survey found in August that a slight majority of Americans believe students should be required to recite the Pledge of Allegiance each morning in their classrooms, per Breitbart News.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.